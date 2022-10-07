Racing on TV
Series: NASCAR Cup
Race: Bank of America 400
Track: Charlotte Motor Speedway (road course 2.28 miles)
Schedule: Saturday, qualifying, 12:30 p.m., USA; Sunday, race, 2 p.m., NBC
--
Series: NASCAR Xfinity
Race: Drive for the Cure 250
Track: Charlotte Motor Speedway (oval, 2.28 miles)
Schedule: Saturday, race, 3 p.m., NBC
--
Series: Formula 1
Race: Japanese Grand Prix
Track: Suzuka Circuit (road course, 3.6 miles)
Schedule: Sunday, race, 1 a.m., ESPN2
