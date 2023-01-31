Tuesday, Feb. 7
• Blood pressure, blood glucose, lipid point of care and bone density screening, 8 a.m. to noon, Green Ridge Country Market, 811 Forest Hill Road, Mifflinburg.
• Blood pressure and blood sugar screening, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Sunbury YMCA, Sunbury.
• Skin cancer screening, 1 to 4:30 p.m., Surgical Specialists of Evangelical. 25 Lystra Rogers Drive, Lewisburg. 570-768-3200. (R)
Thursday, Feb. 9• Blood pressure, blood glucose, bone density and lipid point of care screening, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., Middlecreek Area Community Center, 67 Beaver St., Beaver Springs.
• Grief support group, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Public Library for Union County, Reitz Boulevard, Lewisburg. 570-523-1172.
Tuesday, Feb. 14• Heart screening, 6:30 to 10 a.m., The Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg. Blood pressure, lipid, sugar screening. 570-768-3200. (R))
