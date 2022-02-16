Connellsville, once dubbed the coal and coke capital of the world, had become just another fading Fayette County town, struggling to kick-start a tired main street.
Then the hospital executives showed up.
These days Connellsville, located 50 miles southeast of Pittsburgh on a bend in the Youghiogheny River, is a battlefront for three competing health care systems looking for room to grow.
Two deep-pocketed providers — Morgantown, W.Va.-based WVU Medicine and Penn Highlands Healthcare of Clearfield County — are facing off against Excela Health, a much smaller, independent network centered in neighboring Westmoreland County.
For Excela and Penn Highlands, the meeting in Connellsville will be round two in a battle that could last years before a victor is declared.
Last year, Excela competed against Penn Highlands in a bid to acquire Monongahela Valley Hospital, which would’ve pumped much needed patient volume into Excela at a time when admissions to its three hospitals were slipping. But Penn Highlands won the duel in October, assuming ownership of 200-bed hospital.
Excela officials declined to discuss the negotiations for Mon Valley.
Now, Greensburg-based Excela is preparing to take on Penn Highlands again, this time in Fayette County. And Connellsville residents are pinching themselves over it.
Fueling the optimism are Excela’s plans for a $12 million outpatient center — the biggest development in the city in decades — and Penn Highlands’ recent acquisition of the 64-bed Highlands Hospital, a few miles away, which had been struggling for years.
Meanwhile, WVU Medicine, which operates Uniontown Hospital 11 miles away, in recent weeks opened another primary care office in Connellsville, leading to speculation that the West Virginia hospital giant may have bigger plans for the area, Mayor Greg Lincoln said.
“We are going to become a health care hub in the near future,” Mr. Lincoln said. “Everybody’s going to have their piece of the pie.”
COVID-19 struggles
Bruising health care competition is nothing new in cities across Pennsylvania since government controls expired in 1996, with critics claiming that medical arms races hurt consumers by driving up the overall cost of health care. Hospital executives say competition makes all providers better and expands consumer choice.
But for small health care systems like Excela, the challenge comes at a time of financial stress. The Greensburg-based system finished the 2020 fiscal year in June with an operating loss of $29.2 million, up from a loss of $15.5 million a year earlier.
The red ink continued to spill in the fall with a loss of $7.2 million for the three months ending Sept. 30 — more than triple the $2 million loss from operations reported for the same period in 2020. Excela said the loss included $2.9 million on the sale of property and fewer elective medical procedures performed.
The going didn’t get any easier in the next quarter.
For the six months ending Dec. 31, revenue from providing core medical services at Excela fell 77% from the previous year to $3.4 million from $14.7 million while COVID-19-driven operating expenses rose 9.2% to $337 million, partly due to the hiring of 11 doctors. The system’s operating margin for the six months was just 1%.
Excela blamed the operational loss on a 6% bump in the cost of salary and benefits for full-time employees “due to industry market conditions,” $3.4 million less in COVID-19 relief funds compared to the previous year and a dip in patient admissions.
The continuing battle against COVID-19 is at the core of Excela’s problems, the system said.
“There’s nothing normal about our business in the second quarter,” CFO Tom Albanesi said. “It’s been all COVID, all the time.”
Higher staffing costs and longer hospital stays for many COVID-19 patients boosted the cost of care while eroding revenue, he said.
COVID-19 has hurt the system in other ways, too. In January, 500 Excela Health employees — about 11% of its workforce — tested positive for the coronavirus, forcing the system to hire more temporary employees and driving up recruitment costs, chief medical officer Carol Fox said. Excela has openings for 150 nurses, triple the vacancies it had a year ago.
Staffing shortages and a shift to outpatient operations for some joint replacement procedures resulted in fewer in-hospital surgeries, a key revenue source. The 2,006 operations for the six months ending Dec. 31 was down 19.5% from 2,491 in 2020, according to Excela’s financials.
Excela officials say the health system isn’t unique, noting that many hospital systems are facing the same issues.
Indeed, another Western Pennsylvania system — the three-hospital Heritage Valley Health System — reported a $50 million loss from operations for the 12 months ending June 30, 2020, according to the most recent financial disclosure.
Taking more territory
Fayette County isn’t the only place Excela is facing headwinds.
Highmark’s Allegheny Health Network opened a 10-bed hospital in Hempfield Township in 2020 — two miles up the highway from Excela’s flagship Westmoreland Hospital — while Highmark’s health insurance arm in January began selling low-cost Connect Blue coverage in Mercer and Westmoreland counties, which requires members to use AHN doctors and hospitals to receive benefits.
In a bond rating action in November 2020 for Excela, Moody’s Investors Service noted “competition will continue to heighten with ongoing encroachment from larger, more tertiary Pittsburgh-based providers.”
Moody’s also noted that “prolonged pandemic recovery that hinders margin improvement” could lead to a bond ratings downgrade. A downgrade had come in December 2019 to Baa1 from A3 with a negative outlook for approximately $63 million in debt.
WVU Medicine, a 16-hospital system and the biggest health care provider in West Virginia, has been beefing up services at Uniontown Hospital while expanding its primary care services to a new office on Memorial Boulevard in Connellsville. In 2018, WVU Medicine took over primary care offices three miles from the new office in Scottdale, Westmoreland County — Excela’s backyard.
Penn Highlands is every bit as formidable of a competitor. A health care juggernaut formed in 2011 in the mold of UPMC under former CEO Jeffrey Romoff, Penn Highlands operates seven hospitals, drug stores, nursing homes and other health care facilities that serve 39 Pennsylvania counties.
And Penn Highlands has been on a roll: After reaching agreements to acquire Mon Valley and Highlands hospitals in 2021, the DuBois-based system in January absorbed WRC Senior Services, which operates senior living complexes in four counties. Then it added a fifth drug store chain to its portfolio — St. Marys/Bennetts Valley Pharmacy, which has four retail drug stores and five home care agencies serving 11 counties in western and central Pennsylvania.
Operating revenue for Penn Highlands for the three months ending Sept. 30 rose 12.3% to $175 million, with $8 million remaining after all bills were paid for the quarter, the latest financial information available. Penn Highlands finished the fiscal year June 30 with excess revenue over expenses, or “profit” in for-profit accounting lingo, of $99 million.
‘A lot of potential’
Excela plans to use bond money to begin building its 30,000-square-foot outpatient center this year in Connellsville, with opening anticipated in 2023. Many residents see the development as green shoots for the one-time coal and coke capital where Henry Clay Frick began making his fortune in the late 1800s.
Anthony Ruvo, 43, said his Ruvo’s Italian Restaurant on Crawford Avenue is booked for Valentine’s Day as he and a buddy from Connellsville High School, Kevin Johnston, turn their attention a few blocks away to Churchill Cigar Lounge, a fine bourbon parlor the two men recently opened.
“Fayette County has struggled for a number of years,” said Mr. Johnston, 43.
“You need to adapt,” Mr. Ruovo added. “There’s a lot of potential here, a lot of great old buildings.”
Adapting for Connellsville means capitalizing on the beauty of the Great Allegheny Passage bike trail that passes the town and the city’s proximity to Fallingwater, Ohiopyle and other attractions.
A fresh start for Highlands Hospital, plus Excela’s outpatient center and the possibility of development by WVU Medicine will all help kickstart Connellsville’s growth, the two men say.
A Penn Highlands spokeswoman declined to comment on its plans for Highlands Hospital. A spokesperson for WVU Medicine declined to comment.
All the activity by the health organizations may be a factor in other development in town.
Connellsville Mayor Lincoln said a small conference center is planned near the Comfort Inn in town, with the possibility of a new restaurant and winery. At the same time, city councilman and real estate agent Bob Topper, 37, said property values have been rising, up 57.4% since 2013.
Excela hasn’t been standing still either. In recent years, the health system has been bulking up its physician staff and medical services by recruiting cardiovascular surgeon Michael Culig from AHN and Hiroyuki Tsuki from Sapporo, Japan while bringing sophisticated heart procedures to its Westmoreland County flagship hospital.
Excela President and CEO John Sphon said the hospital system has had medical offices and blood draw clinics in Connellsville for more than 10 years, so the new outpatient center simply continues its commitment to Fayette County. Some medical offices in Connellsville will move to the new outpatient center, he said.
Excela’s competitive advantage in the marketplace is the commitment of its doctors and nurses, Mr. Sphon said.
“We have the right people delivering care,” he said. “That’s the difference. We were born in this community.”
