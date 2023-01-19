Thursday, Jan. 19
Boys basketball
CMVT at Meadowbrook Chr., 7:30 p.m.
Girls basketball
Jersey Shore at Mifflinburg, 7:30 p.m.
Meadowbrook at Midd-West, 7:30 p.m.
Mount Carmel at Lewisburg, 7:30 p.m.
Boys wrestling
Milton at Selinsgrove, 7 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 20
Boys basketball
Midd-West at Mifflinburg, 7:30 p.m.
Milton at Selinsgrove, 7:30 p.m.
Central Columbia at Lewisburg, 7:30 p.m.
Hughesville at Warrior Run, 7:30 p.m.
Coed bowling
Central Columbia at Lewisburg, 4 p.m.
Mifflinburg at Milton, 3:30 p.m.
Coed swimming
Central Columbia at Milton, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 21
Girls basketball
Mifflinburg at Central Columbia, 7:30 p.m.
Milton at Montoursville, 7:30 p.m.
Warrior Run at Hughesville, 7:30 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Lewisburg, 7:30 p.m.
Boys wrestling
Mifflinburg at Lewisburg, 7 p.m.
Bartlett Tournament at Milton, 10 a.m.
Warrior Run at PHAC Duals, TBA
Coed swimming
Milton at Central Mountain, 6:30 p.m.
Men’s basketball
Holy Cross at Bucknell, 2 p.m.
Women’s basketball
Bucknell at Holy Cross, 2 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 22
College wrestling
Drexel at Bucknell, TBA
Monday, Jan. 23
Girls basketball
Central Mountain at Milton, 7:30 p.m.
Hughesville at Mifflinburg, 7:30 p.m.
Warrior Run at Saint John Neumann, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 24
Boys basketball
Mifflinburg at Lewisburg, 7:30 p.m.
Central Mountain at Milton, 7:30 p.m.
Warrior Run at Loyalsock, 7:30 p.m.
Boys wrestling
Warrior Run at Mifflinburg, 7 p.m.
Milton at Danville, 7 p.m.
Coed swimming
Lewisburg at Bloomsburg, 4:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.