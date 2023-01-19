Thursday, Jan. 19

Boys basketball

CMVT at Meadowbrook Chr., 7:30 p.m.

Girls basketball

Jersey Shore at Mifflinburg, 7:30 p.m.

Meadowbrook at Midd-West, 7:30 p.m.

Mount Carmel at Lewisburg, 7:30 p.m.

Boys wrestling

Milton at Selinsgrove, 7 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 20

Boys basketball

Midd-West at Mifflinburg, 7:30 p.m.

Milton at Selinsgrove, 7:30 p.m.

Central Columbia at Lewisburg, 7:30 p.m.

Hughesville at Warrior Run, 7:30 p.m.

Coed bowling

Central Columbia at Lewisburg, 4 p.m.

Mifflinburg at Milton, 3:30 p.m.

Coed swimming

Central Columbia at Milton, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 21

Girls basketball

Mifflinburg at Central Columbia, 7:30 p.m.

Milton at Montoursville, 7:30 p.m.

Warrior Run at Hughesville, 7:30 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Lewisburg, 7:30 p.m.

Boys wrestling

Mifflinburg at Lewisburg, 7 p.m.

Bartlett Tournament at Milton, 10 a.m.

Warrior Run at PHAC Duals, TBA

Coed swimming

Milton at Central Mountain, 6:30 p.m.

Men’s basketball

Holy Cross at Bucknell, 2 p.m.

Women’s basketball

Bucknell at Holy Cross, 2 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 22

College wrestling

Drexel at Bucknell, TBA

Monday, Jan. 23

Girls basketball

Central Mountain at Milton, 7:30 p.m.

Hughesville at Mifflinburg, 7:30 p.m.

Warrior Run at Saint John Neumann, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 24

Boys basketball

Mifflinburg at Lewisburg, 7:30 p.m.

Central Mountain at Milton, 7:30 p.m.

Warrior Run at Loyalsock, 7:30 p.m.

Boys wrestling

Warrior Run at Mifflinburg, 7 p.m.

Milton at Danville, 7 p.m.

Coed swimming

Lewisburg at Bloomsburg, 4:30 p.m.

