Terry L. Parker Sr. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, in Presbyterian Cemetery, McEwensville.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest News
- UPMC offering virtual pediatric appointments
- At least 10 passengers injured in stabbings on Tokyo train
- More oil shipped as Dakota Access Pipeline expansion starts
- Democratic senator urges Fed to begin trimming bond buys
- Canada wins Olympic women's soccer gold medal, beats Sweden 3-2 on penalty kicks after 1-1 draw.
- Hezbollah, Israel trade fire in dangerous Mideast escalation
- US probing whether Mercedes vans can roll away unexpectedly
- Northern California wildfire now largest burning in U.S.
Most Popular
Articles
- Chief: ACF fire sparked in area scrappers were working
- Betty L. Jows
- Terry L. Parker Sr.
- Milton church welcomes new pastor
- New elementary school taking shape
- School directors hear about vaccines and facial coverings
- Mifflinburg falls in state final to Aston Middletown
- Shooting leaves 17 year old in serious condition
- Watsontown woman shares of 'Sacrificial Service'
- Overdose death of Lewisburg man leads to arrest
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.