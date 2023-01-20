Friday, Jan. 20
• Bird Feeding 101, 6 p.m., Tiadaghton Resource Management Center, 10 L. Pine Bottom Road, Waterville.
Saturday, Jan. 21• Snowflake Slime, 10 a.m. to noon, Herr Memorial Library, 500 Market St., Mifflinburg. For children in kindergarten through fifth grade.
• National Squirrel Appreciation Day, 10 a.m. to noon, Bloomsburg Children’s Museum, 2 W. Seventh St., Bloomsburg.
• Movie and hot dog lunch, noon to 2 p.m., West End Library, Ball Park Road, Laurelton. For children ages 3 to 12, accompanied by a parent or guardian.
• Roast beef dinner, 4 to 6 p.m., Milton Masonic Temple, 117 N. Front St., Milton. ($)
• Quizzo, 6 to 9 p.m., Thomas T. Taber Museum of the Lycoming County Historical Society, 858 W. Fourth St., Williamsport. www.tabermuseum.org. ($)
Monday, Jan. 23• Game Night Tweens/Teens, 3:30 to 5 p.m., Herr Memorial Library, 500 Market St., Mifflinburg.
• Winter seed sowing, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Public Library for Union County, Reitz Boulevard, Lewisburg.
• Empty Arms support group, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., St. John’s United Church of Christ, 1050 Buffalo Road, Lewisburg. 570-522-2378. (R)
Tuesday, Jan. 24• Blood pressure and blood sugar screening, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Milton YMCA, Bound Avenue, Milton.
• Talk with the Doc: Weight-loss Struggles and Surgeries, 6 p.m., Evangelical Community Hospital Miller Conference Center, Lewisburg. www.evanhosital.com/calendar. (R)
Wednesday, Jan. 25• AARP Smart Driver Refresher Course, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., The Miller Center, Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg. 570-768-3200. (R)
Thursday, Jan. 26• Blood pressure and blood sugar screening, 8:45 to 10:15 a.m., Mifflinburg YMCA, Mifflinburg.
• Learn Your New Tech Gadget, 3 to 5 p.m., Herr Memorial Library, 500 Market St., Mifflinburg.
• Engineering Club: Build a Bird Feeder, 4 to 5:30 p.m., Herr Memorial Library, 500 Market St., Mifflinburg.
Saturday, Jan. 28• Reading with Maverick, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Herr Memorial Library, Ball Park Road, Laurelton.
• Wild about Teas, 1 p.m., Tiadaghton Resource Management Center, 10 L. Pine Bottom Road, Waterville.
