Apprenticeship program to be offered
WILLIAMSPORT — A 64-hour Lean Six Sigma Green Belt apprenticeship program will be offered this fall through Workforce Development at Pennsylvania College of Technology.
Participants will learn breakthrough process-improvement solutions using the Lean Six Sigma tool set and its five-phase DMAIC problem-solving methodology: Define, measure, analyze, improve and control.
Sessions will be offered 8 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday during the weeks of Oct. 4-7, Nov. 1-4, Nov. 8-11 and Nov. 29-Dec. 2.
Live, instructor-led training, offered virtually, will enable participation from anywhere with a stable internet connection, computer with audio and access to Microsoft Excel.
The program includes numerous Microsoft Excel templates and workbooks for use during and after training. Short-term, cloud-retrievable recordings will be available for missed sessions, although attendance at each is strongly encouraged and will yield the best results.
Manufacturers are eligible for funding assistance through Workforce Development’s Modular Industry-Driven Apprenticeship Strategies (MIDAS) grant. Anyone can participate at the full tuition rate.
Penn College acknowledges campus origins
WILLIAMSPORT — A new institutional Land Acknowledgement Statement recognizes that Indigenous peoples were the original stewards of the land on which Pennsylvania College of Technology sits.
“We acknowledge that the land on which we live, work and learn is the ancestral home of the Six Nations of the Haudenosaunee, Iroquoian-speaking Susquehannocks and the Lenni Lenape (Delaware). We, too, recognize their Woodland Period ancestors,” the acknowledgement reads. “We are grateful for their stewardship and management of this land over thousands of years and promote this recognition in honor and respect of that caretaking.”
The Penn College community notes the importance of understanding and appreciating the long-standing history of the land, and seeking to understand its place within that history in order to chart a better path forward.
“We value the over 100-year history of our institution,” the Land Acknowledgement webpage continues. “And we should value the 16,000 years of history that came before us and prepared the land for the education we now provide.”
The statement and supporting material, linked from the college website’s “About” section, was developed in conjunction with a campus-wide committee that included input from faculty, staff and students.
“When I heard Penn College was putting together a Land Acknowledgement statement, I reached out right away,” said alumnus Jarred J. Jones, a member of the Shinnecock and Montaukett peoples of Long Island, N.Y., who sat on the Land Acknowledgement Committee while still a student in the spring semester. “There are many people who remain unrecognized, and Native Americans fall under that category far too often. Particularly in recent years, with social and civic divide increasing dramatically, sometimes people don’t realize just how many people are forgotten about.”
Jones – who holds degrees in applied management, with a minor in small business management and entrepreneurship, and automotive technology – said he is usually hesitant to participate, believing that people not of his heritage don’t typically pay respect properly or let ignorance and prejudice influence their process, ultimately resulting in flawed statements.
“However, this Land Acknowledgement statement has been put together elegantly, thoughtfully and respectfully by the faculty and staff of Penn College,” he said. “I had the privilege to attend the meetings to share my biography, and I am honored to share that it has made my family proud and myself proud to have been involved.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.