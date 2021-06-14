Celebrity birthdays
Actor Marla Gibbs is 90. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., is 82. Country-rock musician Spooner Oldham is 78. Rock singer Rod Argent (The Zombies; Argent) is 76. Former President Donald Trump is 75. Singer Janet Lennon (The Lennon Sisters) is 75. Rock musician Barry Melton is 74. Rock musician Alan White (Yes) is 72. Actor Eddie Mekka is 69. Actor Will Patton is 67. Olympic gold medal speed skater Eric Heiden is 63. Jazz musician Marcus Miller is 62. Singer Boy George is 60. Rock musician Chris DeGarmo is 58. Actor Traylor Howard is 55. Actor Yasmine Bleeth is 53. Actor Faizon Love is 53. Actor Stephen Wallem is 53. International Tennis Hall of Famer Steffi Graf is 52. Actor Sullivan Stapleton is 44. Screenwriter Diablo Cody is 43. Actor Lawrence Saint-Victor is 39. Actor Torrance Coombs is 38. Actor J.R. Martinez is 38. Actor-singer Kevin McHale is 33. Actor Lucy Hale is 32. Pop singer Jesy Nelson (Little Mix) is 30. Country singer Joel Crouse is 29. Actor Daryl Sabara is 29.
