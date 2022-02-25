Racing on TV
Series: NASCAR Xfinity
Race: Production Alliance 300
Track: Auto Club Speedway (oval, 2 miles)
Schedule: Saturday, qualifying, noon, FS1; race, 5 p.m., FS1.
--
Series: NASCAR Cup
Race: Wise Power 400
Track: Auto Club Speedway (oval, 2 miles)
Schedule: Saturday, practice/qualifying, 2 p.m., FS1; Sunday, race, 3 p.m., Fox.
--
Series: IndyCar
Race: Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg
Track: Streets of St. Petersburg (street course, 1.8 miles)
Schedule: Sunday, race, noon, NBC.
