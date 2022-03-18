Department of Justice, U.S. Attorney John C. Gurganus Distribution of Methamphetamine
WILLIAMSPORT — A 44-year-old Montour County man has been indicted on two counts of distribution of methamphetamine.
Kevin Murry was indicted for allegedly distributing more than 50 grams of methamphetamine Feb. 18 and March 7 in Montour County.
State Police At Selinsgrove One-vehicle crash with injury
CENTER TOWNSHIP — A 19-year-old Middleburg teen sustained a suspected minor injury in a crash which occurred at 6:20 p.m. March 14 along Troxelville Road, Center Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said a 2006 Chrysler 300 driven by Jared Mast was traveling at a high rate of speed when it went off the roadway and struck multiple trees.
Mast, who was not belted, was transported to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, for treatment of suspected minor injuries. He was cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
Wiretap violation
PENN TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating a reported wiretap violation.
The alleged violation was reported at 5 p.m. Jan. 30, at Salem Manor Court, Penn Township, Snyder County, with the victim being listed as an unidentified 27-year-old Milton woman.
State Police at Montoursville One-vehicle crash
ELDRED TOWNSHIP — A 56-year-old Hughesville woman sustained a suspected minor injury in a one-vehicle crash which occurred at 8:57 a.m. March 9 along Bush Hill Road, Eldred Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2014 Chevrolet Captiva driven by Wendy Myers, of Hughesville, lost control on a snowy roadway and slid into a ditch.
Theft
MUNCY CREEK TOWNSHIP — A no-trespassing sign, valued at $2, was reportedly taken from the lawn of an unidentified 66-year-old Muncy woman.
The theft occurred between 8 a.m. March 3 and 8 a.m. March 8 along Route 405, Muncy Creek Township, Lycoming County.
Harassment
CLINTON TOWNSHIP — Rodney Camden, 34, of Millmont, has been charged after allegedly shoving a 29-year-old Hughesville woman to the ground during an argument.
The incident occurred at 1:32 a.m. Feb. 27 along Route 54, Clinton Township, Lycoming County.
