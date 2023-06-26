Monday, June 26
Little League baseball
8-10 Division
at Field of Dreams, Laurelton
Mifflinburg vs. Snyder County, 5:30 p.m.
American Legion baseball
Montandon at Danville, 5:45 p.m.
Berwick at Mifflinburg, 5:45 p.m.
Minor League baseball
Williamsport at Frederick, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, June 27
Little League baseball
8-10 Division
at Field of Dreams, Laurelton
Lewisburg-Selinsgrove winner vs. Bloomsburg, 5:30 p.m.
Milton vs. Warrior Run-Shikellamy winner, 8 p.m.
Minor League baseball
Williamsport at Frederick, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, June 28
Little League baseball
8-10 Division
at Field of Dreams, Laurelton
Mifflinburg-Snyder Co. loser vs. W.R.-Shikellamy loser, 5:30 p.m.
9-10-11 Division
at Washies Complex, Danville
Miff-Sel winner vs. Milt-Central winner, 8 p.m.
American Legion baseball
Montandon at Sunbury/Norry, 5:45 p.m.
Hughesville at Mifflinburg, 5:45 p.m.
Minor League baseball
Williamsport at Frederick, 7 p.m.
Thursday, June 29
Little League Baseball
9-10-11 Division
at Washies Complex, Danville
Miff-Sel loser vs. Milton-Central loser, 5:30 p.m.
Major Division
at Bloomsburg Town Park
Lew-Bloom winner vs. Miff-WR winner, 5:30 p.m.
Junior Division
at New Berlin ballfields
Lewisburg vs. Mifflinburg, 5:30 p.m.
Friday, June 30
Little League softball
8-10 Division
at Central Columbia H.S.
Warrior Run vs. Snyder County, 5:30 p.m.
Mifflinburg vs. Selinsgrove, 8 p.m.
American Legion baseball
Montandon at Sullivan County, 5:45 p.m.
Danville at Miffinburg, 5:45 p.m.
Minor League baseball
Trenton at Williamsport, 6:35 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.