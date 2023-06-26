Monday, June 26

Little League baseball

8-10 Division

at Field of Dreams, Laurelton

Mifflinburg vs. Snyder County, 5:30 p.m.

American Legion baseball

Montandon at Danville, 5:45 p.m.

Berwick at Mifflinburg, 5:45 p.m.

Minor League baseball

Williamsport at Frederick, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, June 27

Little League baseball

8-10 Division

at Field of Dreams, Laurelton

Lewisburg-Selinsgrove winner vs. Bloomsburg, 5:30 p.m.

Milton vs. Warrior Run-Shikellamy winner, 8 p.m.

Minor League baseball

Williamsport at Frederick, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, June 28

Little League baseball

8-10 Division

at Field of Dreams, Laurelton

Mifflinburg-Snyder Co. loser vs. W.R.-Shikellamy loser, 5:30 p.m.

9-10-11 Division

at Washies Complex, Danville

Miff-Sel winner vs. Milt-Central winner, 8 p.m.

American Legion baseball

Montandon at Sunbury/Norry, 5:45 p.m.

Hughesville at Mifflinburg, 5:45 p.m.

Minor League baseball

Williamsport at Frederick, 7 p.m.

Thursday, June 29

Little League Baseball

9-10-11 Division

at Washies Complex, Danville

Miff-Sel loser vs. Milton-Central loser, 5:30 p.m.

Major Division

at Bloomsburg Town Park

Lew-Bloom winner vs. Miff-WR winner, 5:30 p.m.

Junior Division

at New Berlin ballfields

Lewisburg vs. Mifflinburg, 5:30 p.m.

Friday, June 30

Little League softball

8-10 Division

at Central Columbia H.S.

Warrior Run vs. Snyder County, 5:30 p.m.

Mifflinburg vs. Selinsgrove, 8 p.m.

American Legion baseball

Montandon at Sullivan County, 5:45 p.m.

Danville at Miffinburg, 5:45 p.m.

Minor League baseball

Trenton at Williamsport, 6:35 p.m.

