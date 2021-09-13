Lewisburg Green Dragons (0-2, 0-1 HAC-II)
Aug. 27 at Shamokin L 6-3
Sept. 3 at Montoursville L 41-7
Sept. 10 DANVILLE (at Bucknell) canceled
Sept. 18 JERSEY SHORE (at Selinsgrove)
Sept. 24 at Midd-West
Oct. 1 at Central Columbia
Oct. 8 LOYALSOCK (at Bucknell)
Oct. 15 SHIKELLAMY (at Bucknell)
Oct. 22 at Milton
Oct. 29 MIFFLINBURG (at Bucknell)
LEWISBURG
Opponent 7 14 13 13 — 47
Lewisburg 0 10 0 0 — 10
TEAM STATISTICS
Lewisburg Opponent
First downs 16 32
Rushes-net yards 48-78 91-484
Passing yards 245 125
Passing 19-36-2 6-11-2
Fumbles-lost 1-1 6-3
Penalties-yards 7-60 8-80
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING Ethan Dominick 26-90, TD; Michael Casale 3-4; Wade Young 11-(-3); Zander Walter 2-(-4); Cam Michaels 3-18; Jeremiah Davis 2(-2); Team 1(-25).
PASSING — Walter 5-10-1, 45 yards; Young 14-26-1, 200 yards
RECEIVING Owen Ordonez 4-43; Chuck Landis 6-23; Cam Michaels 2-17; Dominick 3-59; Logan Collision 2-41; Devin Bodden 1-18, Jacob Hernandez 1-12; Trent Henrich 1-16.
Jersey Shore Bulldogs (3-0)
Aug. 27 BELLEFONTE W 55-0
Sept. 3 at Selinsgrove W 9-7
Sept. 10 MONTOURSVILLE W 27-20
Sept. 18 at Lewisburg
Sept. 24 SHIKELLAMY
Oct. 1 at Shamokin
Oct. 8 at Milton
Oct. 15 DANVILLE
Oct. 22 at Bald Eagle Area
Oct. 29 CENTRAL MOUNTAIN
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.