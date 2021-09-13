Lewisburg Green Dragons (0-2, 0-1 HAC-II)

Aug. 27 at Shamokin L 6-3

Sept. 3 at Montoursville L 41-7

Sept. 10 DANVILLE (at Bucknell) canceled

Sept. 18 JERSEY SHORE (at Selinsgrove)

Sept. 24 at Midd-West

Oct. 1 at Central Columbia

Oct. 8 LOYALSOCK (at Bucknell)

Oct. 15 SHIKELLAMY (at Bucknell)

Oct. 22 at Milton

Oct. 29 MIFFLINBURG (at Bucknell)

 

LEWISBURG

Opponent      7 14 13 13 — 47

Lewisburg     0 10 0 0 — 10

TEAM STATISTICS

Lewisburg Opponent

First downs 16 32

Rushes-net yards 48-78 91-484

Passing yards 245 125

Passing 19-36-2 6-11-2

Fumbles-lost 1-1 6-3

Penalties-yards 7-60 8-80

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING Ethan Dominick 26-90, TD; Michael Casale 3-4; Wade Young 11-(-3); Zander Walter 2-(-4); Cam Michaels 3-18; Jeremiah Davis 2(-2); Team 1(-25). 

PASSING — Walter 5-10-1, 45 yards; Young 14-26-1, 200 yards

RECEIVING Owen Ordonez 4-43; Chuck Landis 6-23; Cam Michaels 2-17; Dominick 3-59; Logan Collision 2-41; Devin Bodden 1-18, Jacob Hernandez 1-12; Trent Henrich 1-16. 

 

Jersey Shore Bulldogs (3-0)

Aug. 27 BELLEFONTE W 55-0

Sept. 3 at Selinsgrove W 9-7

Sept. 10 MONTOURSVILLE W 27-20

Sept. 18 at Lewisburg

Sept. 24 SHIKELLAMY

Oct. 1 at Shamokin

Oct. 8 at Milton

Oct. 15 DANVILLE

Oct. 22 at Bald Eagle Area

Oct. 29 CENTRAL MOUNTAIN

