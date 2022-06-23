Luzerne County woman was 1st baby born at Misericordia during Agnes

EDWARDSVILLE — Edwardsville resident Donna Dotter is celebrating her 50th birthday as people throughout the Wyoming Valley remember the 50th anniversary of the flood brought on by Tropical Storm Agnes.
She was the first baby girl born during the flood on June 25, 1972, at College Misericordia in Dallas.
When thousands of people were evacuated from the path of the raging Susquehanna River, the college’s main dormitory was transformed into a hospital and Dotter said she was the first baby girl born there, to Wayne and Dawn Dotter.
“I came in with the wrath of Mother Nature,” Dotter said.
During the summer 1972, Misericordia’s Alumnae Hall became a surrogate site for Nesbitt Hospital in Kingston and 52 babies were born at the college.
Dotter said she was born a month early and had to be placed on the window sill for radiation from the sun because the college didn’t have incubators yet.
Dotter, who is a mother of two and grandmother of nine, doesn’t remember the flood, but she’s been researching the event to learn more about it.
Her niece’s best friend works at The Village at Greenbriar, an assisted living and retirement community in Dallas, and she learned that the nurse who delivered her lives there and she hopes to meet her.
“Every year, she talks about how she delivered the first baby girl at College Misericordia so I think I’m going to go there this year and meet her,” Dotter said. “I think that would be interesting to meet her and tell her I’m the one she delivered.”
In addition to serving as a site where babies were born, College Misericordia also was an evacuation site and some people lived at the college for up to two months following Tropical Storm Agnes’ destruction.
