LEWISBURG — Lewisburg’s Mike Molesevich is the apparent 2022 Democratic nominee for Congress in the 15th District.
Molesevich and Union County Democratic Committee Chair Rick Thomas said the Congressional campaign was notified of this week that Molesevich’s name will appear on the November ballot as the Democratic candidate.
Molesevich, a businessman and former mayor of Lewisburg, issued a news release officially announcing his campaign for Congress. He had announced a write-in campaign shortly before Primary Election Day as no other Democrat had officially filed at that point.
Thomas noted primary write-in votes for Molesevich exceeded the 1,000 needed to qualify as the party’s nominee for the newly reconfigured 15th District.
As the result of 2020 census results, Union County will be part of a newly drawn 15th District once a new Congress convenes.
The district will also include all of Snyder, Centre, Clearfield, Jefferson, Armstrong, Clarion, Forest, Warren, McKean, Cameron, Potter, Tioga and Clinton counties. Portions of Lycoming, Indiana and Venango counties will also be part of the district.
Incumbent Rep. Glenn “GT” Thompson (R-Pa. 15) faced no challengers from within the Republican party in the spring primary for his nomination.
A member of Congress receives $174,000 annually for a two-year term.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.