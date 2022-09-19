Monday, Sept. 19

Girls soccer

Bloomsburg at Warrior Run, 6 p.m.

Lewisburg at Central Mountain, 4:30 p.m.

Loyalsock at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.

Hughesville at Milton, 7 p.m.

Field hockey

Warrior Run at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.

Milton at Muncy, 4:30 p.m.

Boys/girls golf

Shikellamy at Lewisburg (at Bucknell G.C.), 3:30 p.m.

Warrior Run at Central Columbia (at Berwick G.C.), 3:30 p.m.

Girls tennis

Central Columbia at Lewisburg, 4 p.m.

Danville at Milton, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 20

Boys soccer

Shamokin at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.

Warrior Run at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.

Central Mountain at Milton, 7 p.m.

Field hockey

Danville at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.

Boys/girls cross country

Warrior Run, Central Columbia, Central Mtn. at Milton, 4:30 p.m.

Montoursville, Williamsport at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.

Boys/girls golf

Bloomsburg at Mifflinburg (at Shade Mountain G.C.), 3:30 p.m.

Shamokin at Milton, 3:30 p.m.

Girls tennis

Loyalsock at Lewisburg, 4 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 21

Girls soccer

Selinsgrove at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.

Mifflinburg at Midd-West, 7 p.m.

Milton at Southern Columbia, 7 p.m.

Warrior Run at Mount Carmel, 4:30 p.m.

Field hockey

Midd-West at Warrior Run, 4 p.m.

Mifflinburg at Central Columbia, 5:30 p.m.

Boys/girls cross country

Bloomsburg, Loyalsock, Shikellamy at Mifflinburg, 5 p.m.

Boys/girls golf

Mifflinburg, Milton, Lewisburg at D-4 Qualifier (at White Deer G.C.), TBA

Girls tennis

Mifflinburg at Bloomsburg, 4 p.m.

Milton at Shikellamy, 4 p.m.

