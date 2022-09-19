Monday, Sept. 19
Girls soccer
Bloomsburg at Warrior Run, 6 p.m.
Lewisburg at Central Mountain, 4:30 p.m.
Loyalsock at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.
Hughesville at Milton, 7 p.m.
Field hockey
Warrior Run at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.
Milton at Muncy, 4:30 p.m.
Boys/girls golf
Shikellamy at Lewisburg (at Bucknell G.C.), 3:30 p.m.
Warrior Run at Central Columbia (at Berwick G.C.), 3:30 p.m.
Girls tennis
Central Columbia at Lewisburg, 4 p.m.
Danville at Milton, 4 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 20
Boys soccer
Shamokin at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.
Warrior Run at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.
Central Mountain at Milton, 7 p.m.
Field hockey
Danville at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.
Boys/girls cross country
Warrior Run, Central Columbia, Central Mtn. at Milton, 4:30 p.m.
Montoursville, Williamsport at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.
Boys/girls golf
Bloomsburg at Mifflinburg (at Shade Mountain G.C.), 3:30 p.m.
Shamokin at Milton, 3:30 p.m.
Girls tennis
Loyalsock at Lewisburg, 4 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 21
Girls soccer
Selinsgrove at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.
Mifflinburg at Midd-West, 7 p.m.
Milton at Southern Columbia, 7 p.m.
Warrior Run at Mount Carmel, 4:30 p.m.
Field hockey
Midd-West at Warrior Run, 4 p.m.
Mifflinburg at Central Columbia, 5:30 p.m.
Boys/girls cross country
Bloomsburg, Loyalsock, Shikellamy at Mifflinburg, 5 p.m.
Boys/girls golf
Mifflinburg, Milton, Lewisburg at D-4 Qualifier (at White Deer G.C.), TBA
Girls tennis
Mifflinburg at Bloomsburg, 4 p.m.
Milton at Shikellamy, 4 p.m.
