Monday, April 11

Boys baseball

Central Mountain at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.

Warrior Run at Loyalsock, 4:30 p.m.

Girls softball

Southern Columbia at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.

Boys lacrosse

Mechanicsburg at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.

Mifflinburg at Bellefonte, 6 p.m.

Boys tennis

Lewisburg at Bloomsburg, 4 p.m.

Mifflinburg at Selinsgrove, 4:15 p.m.

Tuesday, April 12

Girls softball

Mifflinburg at Central Mountain, 4:30 p.m.

Hughesville at Warrior Run, 4:30 p.m.

Boys/girls track and field

Mifflinburg at Shikellamy, 4 p.m.

Boys tennis

Lewisburg at Loyalsock, 4 p.m.

Wednesday, April 13

Boys baseball

Mifflinburg at Shikellamy, 4:30 p.m.

Boys lacrosse

North Pocono at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.

Girls lacrosse

Lewisburg at Danville, 5 p.m.

Boys/girls track and field

Milton at Lewisburg, 4 p.m.

Boys tennis

Mifflinburg at Shikellamy, 4 p.m.

Thursday, April 14

Girls softball

Shikellamy at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.

Boys tennis

Lewisburg at Central Columbia, 4 p.m.

Central Mountain at Mifflinburg, 4 p.m.

