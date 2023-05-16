Wednesday, May 17
• Blood pressure and blood sugar screening, 9 to 10:30 a.m. The Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg.
Thursday, May 18
• Women’s Health Screen, 7 to 11 a.m., The Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg. 570-768-3200. (R) ($)
• Medicare 101, 10 a.m. to noon, Public Library for Union County, Reitz Boulevard, Lewisburg. www.usaaa17.org or 570-524-2100. (R)
Friday, May 19
• Ten Minute Plays Festival, 7 p.m., Tarry Shop, 65 Broadway St. Milton. www.microtheatreonbroadway.com. ($)
Saturday, May 20
• Kathy Spangler benefit breakfast, 8 a.m., Four Bells Lutheran Church, Route 45, Millmont.
• Book Signing with Judy Sharer, 10 a.m. to noon, Herr Memorial Library, Market Street, Mifflinburg. 570-966-0831. (R)
• Virtual Cemetery Walk, 2 p.m., Himmel’s Church in Rebuck sanctuary, 107 Covered Bridge Road, Dornsife.
• Susquehanna Valley CARTS Cruise-In, 5 to 8 p.m., AJK Boulevard, Lewisburg.
• Ten Minute Plays Festival, 7 p.m., Tarry Shop, 65 Broadway St., Milton. www.microtheatreonbroadway.com. (R)
• Buffalo Valley Singers concert, 7:30 p.m., St. John’s United Church of Christ, Buffalo Road, Lewisburg.
• Tanner Bingaman performance, 8 to 10 p.m., Watson Inn, 100 Main St., Watsontown.
Sunday, May 21
• Gutelius House Museum open for tours, 1 to 4 p.m., Fifth and Green streets, Mifflinburg. Frank Stroik, historical restoration specialist, will lead tours at 1:30, 2:30 and 3:15.
• Children’s remembrance service, 2 p.m., St. Mary’s Park, Lewisburg. For those who have experienced the loss of an infant or child. Susan.Payne@evanhospital.com or 570-522-2378. (R)
• Tiniest Mansion in Williamsport presentation, 2 p.m., Thomas T. Taber Museum of the Lycoming County Historical Society, 858 W. Fourth St., Williamsport. Presented by Elaine Decker. www.tabermuseum.org.
• Ten Minute Plays Festival, 2 p.m., Tarry Shop, 65 Broadway St., Milton.
• Buffalo Valley Singers concert, 3 p.m., St. John’s United Church of Christ, Buffalo Road, Lewisburg.
• Milton Area High School baccalaureate service, 7 p.m., Revival Tabernacle, 960 Susquehanna Trail, Watsontown.
Monday, May 22
• Kids Tech Night, 5:30 to 7 p.m., Public Library for Union County, Reitz Boulevard, Lewisburg. 570-523-1172. (R)
• 20 Lives Ignited, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Public Library for Union County, Reitz Boulevard, Lewisburg. Presented by Tharifa Wenrich. 570-523-1172. (R)
• Empty Arms Support Group, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., St. John’s United Church of Christ, 1050 Buffalo Road, Lewisburg. 570-522-2378.
Tuesday, May 23
• Blood pressure and blood sugar screening, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Milton YMCA, Bound Avenue, Milton.
Wednesday, May 24
• Blood pressure and blood sugar screening, 8:45 to 10:15 a.m., Mifflinburg YMCA, Mifflinburg.
• 12th annual Charles P. Fasano, D.O., Memorial Lecture, 7 p.m., Campus Theatre, 412 Market St., Lewisburg. Presented by Dr. David Baron.
