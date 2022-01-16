GRANTHAM – Six Lycoming College wrestlers placed at the Middle Atlantic Conference Championships at Messiah University’s Hitchcock Arena on Saturday, led by third-place finishes from both junior heavyweight Connor Fulmer (Southern Columbia) and sophomore 197-pounder Gable Crebs (Montoursville).
Sophomore 141-pounder Wiley Kahler and first-year 149-pounder Logan Bartlett (Lewisburg) each finished fifth and first-year 125-pounder Kaden Majcher (Warrior Run) and first-year 141-pounder Chase Chapman each took sixth.
Fulmer saw a season-opening 29-match winning streak, tied for the fifth-longest in program history, come to an end in the semifinals, when he fell via major decision to Messiah’s Carter Urich. He began the day with first-period pins over York’s Brock Hofler and King’s David White and ended the day with a pin of Wilkes’ Nevin Rauch and a 10-1 major decision over Alvernia’s Palmer Rodenhaber, ranked sixth in the Southeast Region’s latest rankings, in the third place match. Fulmer’s 31-1 overall record make him the 37th wrestler in program history to reach 30 wins in a season.
Crebs reached 20 wins on the year with a 3-1 performance, posting pins of Alvernia’s Zachary Scheffler, Delaware Valley’s Isaiah Johnson and Wilkes’ Cameron Butka and dropping a 5-2 decision to York’s Camden Farrow in the semifinals.
Kahler improved to 27-7 on the season with his fifth-place finish at 141. He posted major decision wins over Wilkes’ Rene Trevino (8-0) and King’s Noah Clawson (9-0) and picked up a pair of medical forfeit wins.
Bartlett reached 20 wins in his rookie year, moving to 20-12 with a 4-2 day to take fifth at 149. He pinned Messiah’s Camerin Deville, beat Wilkes’ Allen Kokilananda, 8-2, dropped King’s Bret Murphy by tech fall and beat Deville again, 5-0, in the placement round.
Majcher won a pair of matches to finish in sixth place at 125, posting a 12-4 major decision win over junior teammate Garrett Lee and a 10-3 win over Delaware Valley’s Gio Luciano.
Chapman finished 2-1 to improve to 13-7 overall with his sixth-place finish at 141. He opened the tournament with an 18-3 tech fall of Messiah’s Mason Casey and beat Kahler, 6-2, in the quarterfinals. He lost to Stevens’ fifth-ranked Kyle Slendorn in the semifinals before leaving the tournament.
The Warriors get back on the mat on Saturday, Jan. 29, when they host King’s, in a dual meet in Lamade Gym at 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.