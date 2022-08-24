SELINSGROVE — The Selinsgrove Area Chamber of Commerce and Allen A. Shaffer Insurance will be co-sponsoring Canvas the Grove, the second Annual Plein Air Competition from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17.
The event invites artists of all ages, skill, and experience levels to capture a plein air style setting of downtown Selinsgrove area.
Plein Air artists must have their canvases stamped and certified in order to qualify for judging. Stamping begins at 8 a.m. at All Saints Episcopal Church, 129 N. Market Street, Selinsgrove.
Competitors will then have two hours to create, in the medium of their choice, whether that be oil, watercolor, pastel, pencil, etc., their picturesque view of our community before presenting to the judges. Judging will take place at 11:15 a.m. in the gallery lot at 204 N. Market St. First place will receive $500, with $350 going to second and $250 to third. A Viewer’s Choice winner will receive $400.
