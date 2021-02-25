MILTON — Multiple portraits and memorabilia related to President Abraham Lincoln dot the walls of R. Michael Kaar’s Milton law office.
“I study Lincoln, the Civil War,” Kaar said. “I went to Gettysburg College. Because of the physical location, I got interested... I probably have several hundred books on Lincoln and the Civil War.”
He rates the 16th president as “one of the best.”
“He was a politician,” Kaar noted.
While he enjoys studying Lincoln and the Civil War, Kaar is also dedicated to serving his clients. His firm, Davis, Davis and Kaar, was founded in 1931.
According to Kaar, the firm was founded by Preston B. Davis.
Initially, Kaar said Davis went into practice with Attorney Harry Chamberlin, who was killed in a car crash while driving to Harrisburg, in 1933.
Davis’ son, P. Lin Davis, joined the firm in 1961 and remains in active practice.
In addition to practicing law, Kaar noted that Preston B. Davis served as a Pennsylvania state senator from 1974 through 1984. He passed away in 1990.
A 1960 graduate of the Milton Area High School, Kaar is a United States Army veteran. He served one year in Vietnam and one year on active duty in the United States.
Kaar joined the Davis father and son in the legal practice around 1969. More than 50 years later, he still turns to P. Lin Davis for advisement.
“He is a very basic, down-to-earth person, very intelligent, high ethical standards,” Kaar said. “I still seek his counsel and advice on things. He can see if there are any ethical concerns.”
While the basic practice of law remains the same as it was when he entered the practice, Kaar has seen advances in technology over the years.
“It was first all carbon paper, then electric typewriters,” Kaar said. “What we have now is email. Everything is faster.”
He said the COVID-19 pandemic has had a minimal impact on the practice, which focuses on real estate closings, work for small businesses and the handling of estates.
“At the beginning of the COVID, people didn’t come in (to the office),” Kaar said. “We were closed. We continued to do business with phone and email.”
Real estate closings were slow through the early stages of the pandemic.
“The past several months, real estate has gone very well,” Kaar said, noting that homes are selling quickly due to low mortgage rates.
Other issues related to COVID-19 have caused some minor inconveniences for the law firm.
“Filing things at the courthouse sometimes is a problem,” Kaar said. “On and off, some offices are closed... Some counties are more stringent, you need to make an appointment to visit an office (at the courthouse).”
While there have been some inconveniences caused by the pandemic, Kaar said the business has continued on.
“With phone and email, with what I do, it hasn’t had a drop-dead affect on our practice,” he said.
Through the years, Kaar has enjoyed practicing law in his hometown.
“It’s satisfying if we can help people, buying a new home,” he said. “Adoptions are a pleasure (to handle).”
Kaar also previously worked with the Northumberland County District Attorney’s Office for nine years.
“The thing I enjoyed most is when I was with the DA’s office, trying criminal cases,” Kaar said. “I was on the side I like, the state side. We had a very close-knit group of assistant (district attorneys).”
He started with the office when Sam Ranck was the district attorney. Kaar also enjoyed working with members of law enforcement on cases.
“To be effective, you have to go into the field with the investigators and police,” he said. “That was enjoyable.”
While Kaar and P. Lin Davis have practiced law together for more than 50 years, they rarely work together on cases.
Both are active in the community, with their involvement currently including Kaar being a member of the Milton Lions Club and Davis being a member of the Milton Rotary Club.
