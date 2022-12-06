Wednesday, Dec. 7

Girls basketball

Muncy at Warrior Run, 7:30 p.m.

Selinsgrove at Milton, 7:30 p.m.

Boys wrestling

Central Columbia at Mifflinburg, 7 p.m.

Coed bowling

Milton at Berwick, 3 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 8

Boys basketball

Midd-West at Warrior Run, 7:30 p.m.

Girls basketball

Mifflinburg at Shikellamy, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 9

Boys basketball

Lewisburg at Loyalsock, 7:30 p.m.

Shikellamy at Mifflinburg, 7:30 p.m.

Meadowbrook at NP-Liberty, 5 p.m.

Girls basketball

Lewisburg at Penns Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Mount Carmel at Warrior Run, 7:30 p.m.

Meadowbrook at Benton, 6 p.m.

Boys wrestling

Shikellamy at Lewisburg, 7 p.m.

Warrior Run at DKI Tournament, TBA

Saturday, Dec. 10

Boys basketball

Warrior Run at Mifflinburg, 7:30 p.m.

Milton at Southern Columbia, 7:30 p.m.

Girls basketball

East Juniata at Mifflinburg, 3:30 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Milton, 7:30 p.m.

Boys wrestling

Milton at Case-Flynn Duals, 9 a.m.

Warrior Run at DKI Tournament, TBA

Coed swimming

Lewisburg and Milton at Blue Jay 1st Chance Invitational (at Bloomsburg U.), 11 a.m.

Coed bowling

Mifflinburg at Snow Roller Invitational, TBA

Monday, Dec. 12

Boys basketball

Milton at Danville, 7:30 p.m.

Muncy at Warrior Run, 7:30 p.m.

Girls basketball

Warrior Run at Lewisburg, 7:30 p.m.

