Game show announcer Johnny Gilbert (TV: “Jeopardy!”) is 95. Actor Patrick Stewart is 83. Actor Harrison Ford is 81. Singer-guitarist Roger McGuinn (The Byrds) is 81. Actor-comedian Cheech Marin is 77. Actor Daphne Maxwell Reid is 75. Actor Didi Conn is 72. Actor Gil Birmingham is 70. Singer Louise Mandrell is 69. Rock musician Mark “The Animal” Mendoza (Twisted Sister) is 67. Actor-director Cameron Crowe is 66. Former tennis player Anders Jarryd is 62. Comedian Tom Kenny is 61. Country singer-songwriter Victoria Shaw is 61. Bluegrass singer Rhonda Vincent is 61. Actor Kenny Johnson is 60. Roots singer/songwriter Paul Thorn is 59. Country singer Neil Thrasher is 58. Actor Ken Jeong is 54. Singer Deborah Cox is 50. Actor Ashley Scott is 46. Rock musician Will Champion (Coldplay) is 45. Actor Fran Kranz is 42. Actor Aya Cash is 41. St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina is 41. Actor Colton Haynes is 35. Actor Steven R. McQueen is 35. Soul singer Leon Bridges is 34. Actor Hayley Erin (“General Hospital”) is 29. Actor Kyle Harrison Breitkopf is 18.
