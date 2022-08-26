Friday, Aug. 26
• Mostly Mutts No-Kill Animal Shelter benefit yard sale, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 415 Route 61, Sunbury.
• Fraud presentation, 10:30 a.m., Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 3551 Richard Road, Middleburg.
• Northumberland County Pride evebt, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunbury Amphitheater, 134 S. Front St., Sunbury. Entertainment, speakers, food and vendors.
• Northumberland County Fair, 3 to 9 p.m., Tall Cedars Grove, Sunbury.
• Washingtonville Volunteer Fire Company Festival, 5 p.m. start, 121 Strawberry Ridge Road, Danville, with the band RATL.
Saturday, Aug. 27
• Northumberland County Fair, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Tall Cedars Grove, Sunbury.
• Mostly Mutts No-Kill Animal Shelter benefit yard sale, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 415 Route 61, Sunbury.
• Reading with Maverick, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Union County West End Library, Ballpark Road, Laurelton. 570-922-4773. (R)
• “A Lewisburg Victorian Nutcracker” auditions, noon, Strictly Ballet, 815 Market St., Lewisburg. strictlyballetarts.com.
• Washingtonville Volunteer Fire Company Festival, 3 p.m. start, 121 Strawberry Ridge Road, Danville. Chicken dinner with music by Smooth Country.
• ‘An Evening Among the Stacks,’ 6 p.m. at Public Library for Union County, 255 Reitz Blvd., Lewisburg. A benefit auction with raffles and food, 570-523-1172.
