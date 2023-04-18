Actor Robert Hooks is 86. Actor Hayley Mills is 77. Actor Dorothy Lyman (“Mama’s Family”) is 76. Actor Cindy Pickett (“Ferris Bueller’s Day Off”) is 76. Keyboardist Walt Richmond of The Tractors is 76. Actor James Woods is 76. Bassist Jim Scholten of Sawyer Brown is 71. Actor Rick Moranis is 70. Actor Eric Roberts is 67. Actor Melody Thomas Scott (“Young and the Restless”) is 67. Actor John James (“Dynasty,” ″The Colbys”) is 67. Bassist Les Pattinson of Echo and the Bunnymen is 65. Actor Jane Leeves (“Hot In Cleveland,” ″Fraiser”) is 62. Ventriloquist Jeff Dunham is 61. Talk show host Conan O’Brien is 60. Actor Eric McCormack (“Will and Grace”) is 60. Actor Maria Bello is 56. Actor Mary Birdsong (“Reno 911!”) is 55. Actor David Hewlett (“Stargate: SG-1”) is 55. Actor-rapper Fredro Starr of Onyx (“Moesha”) is 52. Actor David Tennant (“Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire”) is 52. Guitarist Mark Tremonti of Creed and of Alter Bridge is 49. Singer Trina of Trina and Tamara is 49. Actor Melissa Joan Hart (“Sabrina the Teenage Witch”) is 47. Actor Bryce Johnson (“Pretty Little Liars”) is 46. TV personality Kourtney Kardashian is 44. Actor America Ferrera (“Ugly Betty”) is 39. Actor Tom Hughes (“Victoria”) is 38. Actor Ellen Woglom (“Marvel’s Inhumans”) is 36. Actor Vanessa Kirby (“The Crown”) is 35. Actor Alia Shawkat (“Arrested Development”) is 34. Actor Britt Robertson (“Under the Dome”) is 33. Actor Chloe Bennet (“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” ″Nashville”) is 31. Singer Nathan Sykes of The Wanted is 30. Actor Moises Arias (“Hannah Montana”) is 29.
