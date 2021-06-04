NASCAR point standings
Cup: 1. Denny Hamlin, 633; 2. Kyle Larson, 557; 3. William Byron, 557; 4. Chase Elliott, 541; 5. Joey Logano, 506; 6. Martin Truex, 486; 7. Ryan Blaney, 482; 8. Kyle Busch, 476; 9. Kevin Harvick, 468; 10. Brad Keselowski, 448; 11. Austin Dillon, 407; 12. Alex Bowman, 405; 13. Tyler Reddick, 376; 14. Chris Buescher, 370; 15. Christopher Bell, 350; 16. Michael McDowell, 346.
Xfinity: 1. Austin Cindric, 520; 2. Harrison Burton, 436; 3. AJ Allmendinger, 412; 4. Daniel Hemric, 412; 5. Justin Allgaier, 387; 6. Jeb Burton, 383; 7. Justin Haley, 348; 8. Jeremy Clements, 329; 9. Noah Gragson, 323; 10. Myatt Snider, 309; 11. Brandon Jones, 298; 12. Michael Annett, 292.
Truck: 1. John Hunter Nemecheck, 445; 2. Ben Rhodes, 401; 3. Austin Hill, 347; 4. Sheldon Creed, 339; 5. Todd Gilliland, 329; 6. Zane Smith, 302; 7. Matt Crafton, 300; 8. Stewart Friesen, 293; 9. Grant Enfinger, 291; 10. Carson Hocevar, 264.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.