Friday, May 5
Boys baseball
Jersey Shore at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.
Milton at Central Columbia, 6:30 p.m.
Girls softball
Lewisburg at Danville, 4:30 p.m.
Line Mountain at Milton, 4:30 p.m.
Coed track and field
Lewisburg at Altoona Invitational, TBA
Milton at Blue Jays Invitational, TBA
Boys lacrosse
Lewisburg at Mifflin County, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, May 6
Boys baseball
Saint John Neumann at Warrior Run, 1 p.m.
Coed track and field
PHAC Freshman/ Sophomore Meet (Lewisburg M.S.), 10 a.m.
Boys tennis
District 4 Singles Tournament at Williamsport H.S., 9 a.m.
Monday, May 8
Boys baseball
Warrior Run at Jersey Shore, 4:30 p.m.
Mifflinburg at Milton, 4:30 p.m.
Girls softball
Warrior Run at Bucktail, 4:30 p.m.
Montoursville at Milton, 4:30 p.m.
Coed track and field
Selinsgrove at Milton, 4 p.m.
Tuesday, May 9
Coed track and field
Mifflinburg at Central Columbia, 4 p.m.
Wednesday, May 10
Boys baseball
Mifflinburg at Penns Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Mount Carmel at Warrior Run, 4:30 p.m.
Girls softball
Mifflinburg at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.
Friday, May 12
Boys baseball
Milton at Warrior Run, 4:30 p.m.
Girls softball
Warrior Run at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.
