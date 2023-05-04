Friday, May 5

Boys baseball

Jersey Shore at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.

Milton at Central Columbia, 6:30 p.m.

Girls softball

Lewisburg at Danville, 4:30 p.m.

Line Mountain at Milton, 4:30 p.m.

Coed track and field

Lewisburg at Altoona Invitational, TBA

Milton at Blue Jays Invitational, TBA

Boys lacrosse

Lewisburg at Mifflin County, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 6

Boys baseball

Saint John Neumann at Warrior Run, 1 p.m.

Coed track and field

PHAC Freshman/ Sophomore Meet (Lewisburg M.S.), 10 a.m.

Boys tennis

District 4 Singles Tournament at Williamsport H.S., 9 a.m.

Monday, May 8

Boys baseball

Warrior Run at Jersey Shore, 4:30 p.m.

Mifflinburg at Milton, 4:30 p.m.

Girls softball

Warrior Run at Bucktail, 4:30 p.m.

Montoursville at Milton, 4:30 p.m.

Coed track and field

Selinsgrove at Milton, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, May 9

Coed track and field

Mifflinburg at Central Columbia, 4 p.m.

Wednesday, May 10

Boys baseball

Mifflinburg at Penns Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Mount Carmel at Warrior Run, 4:30 p.m.

Girls softball

Mifflinburg at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.

Friday, May 12

Boys baseball

Milton at Warrior Run, 4:30 p.m.

Girls softball

Warrior Run at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.

