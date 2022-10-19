Friday, Oct. 21
• Rummage sale, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., St. Joseph Parish Center, Cemetery Road, 854 Cemetery Road, Milton.
• Watsontown Guild pierogi sale, 3 to 7 p.m., Lingle’s Market, Watsontown. ($)
• Floral arrangement workshop, 4 and 6 p.m., The Blooming Rooster, 30 Elm St., Milton. Benefits the Milton Public Library. bit.ly/floral-mpl. (R) ($)
Saturday, Oct. 22
• Watsontown Guild pierogi sale, 8 a.m., Lingle’s Market, Watsontown. ($)
• Central Susquehanna Valley Heart Walk, 9 a.m., The Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg.
• Rummage sale, 9 a.m. to noon, St. Joseph Parish Center, 854 Cemetery Road, Milton.
• Pennsylvania Vintage Drum Show, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Selinsgrove VFW Post 6631, 940 Route 522, Selinsgrove. 570-988-0655 or drummerboy@evenlink.net.
• Pumpkin Day, 10 a.m. to noon, Bloomsburg Children’s Museum, 2 W. Seventh St., Bloomsburg.
• Sewing Saturday, 12:30 to 4:30 p.m., Public Library for Union County, Reitz Boulevard, Lewisburg.
• Words of Warriors video presentation, 3 to 5 p.m., Community Arts Center, Williamsport. Interviews with local combat veterans and music by the Repasz Band.
• Haddock fish dinner, 3 to 7 p.m., Montour-DeLong Community Fairgrounds, Washingtonville. 570-437-2178.
Sunday, Oct. 23
• “A League of Their Own” 30th anniversary film screening, 1 p.m., Campus Theatre, Lewisburg. ($)
• J.L. Delozier book signing, 2 p.m., Barnes and Noble, 3654 Benner Pike, State College.
Tuesday, Oct. 25
• Blood pressure and blood sugar screening, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Milton YMCA, Bound Avenue, Milton.
Wednesday, Oct. 26
• Blood pressure and blood sugar screening, 8:45 to 10:15 a.m., Mifflinburg YMCA.
Thursday, Oct. 27
• AARP Driver Safety Class, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 3551 Richard Road, Middleburg. 570-837-6200. (R) (R)
• Engineering Club 3D Designs, 4 to 5 p.m., Herr Memorial Library, Mifflinburg. 570-966-0831. (R)
