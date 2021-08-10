Minnie and Moo in The Seven Wonders of the World

Story so far: Minnie and Moo have been working hard to raise money to save their farm. But when they finally get some, Elvis the Rooster steals it — only to loose it to the wind.
Chapter 10: It’s a Wonder!
Moo sighed. “It’s all my fault!” she said. “Minnie, I’m through with thinking. You were right. Cows shouldn’t think! It only leads to trouble.”
“Your thinking helped me,” said Irene.
“And thinking gave us The Seven Wonders,” said Hamlet.
“Doing is better than thinking,” said Minnie, walking over to the donation jar and picking it up. She counted the money that was left. “Sixteen dollars and eight cents,” she announced. “Maybe that will help Mr. Wilkerson and our friends that live on his farm.”
Moo shrugged. “I’ll take the jar over there and put it where they can find it,” she said.
“Let’s all go,” said Irene.
And so, they marched off to the Wilkerson Farm. When they reached the apple orchard, they stopped.
“There he is,” whispered Moo, pointing to Mr. Wilkerson, who was sitting on an old wooden bench in his garden. “Hamlet, sneak down and leave the jar just outside the garden gate.”
Hamlet took the donation jar. He tiptoed to the garden, left the jar by the gate, and quietly walked back to his friends.
Mr. Wilkerson sat looking at his garden. He thought about all the years that he and Mrs. Wilkerson had tended it together. He scooped up a handful of dirt and let it slide through his fingers. He picked up his hoe and walked over to the lettuce. Just as he began hoeing a big weed, he heard Mrs. Wilkerson open the gate.
“Look!” she cried. “Look what I’ve found!” She held up the donation jar.
“There’s money in there!” Mr. Wilkerson said.
“Sixteen dollars and eight cents,” said his wife.
“But where did it come from?” asked Mr. Wilkerson.
“I don’t know,” said Mrs. Wilkerson. “Maybe someone dropped it off to help us.”
“Well, it’s a wonder,” said Mr. Wilkerson. “But I’m afraid sixteen dollars and eight cents isn’t—” Mr. Wilkerson froze. He pointed. “Lettuce!” he wheezed.
Mrs. Wilkerson walked over to her husband. “Sweetheart, are you all right?” she asked.
Mr. Wilkerson knelt down on the ground. “LETTUCE!” he cried, staring at a large leafy head. A five-dollar bill was wedged between the leaves.
“Oh, my!” gasped Mrs. Wilkerson.
“Over there,” said her husband, pointing. “There’s another one!”
“And another one over there!” cried Mrs. Wilkerson.
The Wilkersons scurried around the garden plucking money from the heads of lettuce. They even found a pile of bills blown into the corner of the fence. Mr. Wilkerson hoed the money out and held a ten-dollar bill up to the light. “Ten dollars!” he cried. Then he held up several more. “I hope these are all ripe!” he added.
Mrs. Wilkerson joyfully stuffed the money into the collection jar as her husband danced around the garden and out the gate. “This should be enough to save the farm!” he cried. Then he stopped. He looked back at the garden.
“Say,” he said, “what kind of lettuce is that?”
“I don’t remember,” said Mrs. Wilkerson.
“Well,” said Mr. Wilkerson, “whatever kind it is, I’m going to plant twice as much next year!”
Minnie and Moo and their friends walked back home under the late afternoon sun. When they got to the top of the hill they saw Mr. Farmer putting his tools back into his toolbox. He laid his glasses on the seat of his tractor and carried the box into his workshop.
Moo looked at Irene. She looked at the tractor again.
“I’ll be right back,” she called, walking down the hill.
The rest of the animals sat down to rest under the old oak tree.
“Thank you for being so nice to me,” said Irene. “But . . . I should go.”
“Go?” said Minnie. “Why?”
“Look at me,” said Irene. “I’m a rhinoceros. I escaped from a zoo. People will be looking for me. I might get you in trouble! It’s best if I go.”
“No. Don’t leave,” said Madge. “Please. You can stay in the barn with the rest of us.”
All of the animals agreed. All except Elvis. He was too busy staring at his featherless chest. “Man, I could use some sunscreen,” he muttered. “Is my back red?”
At that moment Moo huffed and puffed back up the hill.
“Irene is afraid to stay,” said Minnie. “She’s afraid that if Mr. Farmer sees her, she’ll get us all into trouble.”
“Well,” said Moo. “I was thinking—”
“Again?” said Minnie. “I thought you gave that up.”
“We could paint Irene black and white,” said Moo, “and if we slip her between Bea and Madge in the barn—”
“Moo,” said Minnie, “don’t you think that tomorrow, when Mr. Farmer comes for the early milking, he’s going to notice something a little strange? He’s going to be able to see the difference between a rhinoceros and a cow.”
Moo smiled. She held up Mr. Farmer’s glasses.
“Not without these!” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.