Thursday, Jan. 12
• Rep. David Rowe (R-85) office open house, 4 to 6 p.m., 74 Paxtonville Road, Middleburg.
• West End Readers, 6 to 7 p.m., West End Library, Ball Park Road, Laurelton.
• Grief Support Group, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Public Library for Union County, Reitz Boulevard, Lewisburg.
Friday, Jan. 13
• Birds and Brews, 10 a.m. to noon, Tiadaghton Resource Management Center, 10 L. Pine Bottom Road, Waterville.
• Fall prevention program, 10:30 a.m., Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 3551 Richard Road, Penns Creek. 570-837-6200.
• Storytime from the Birds Nest with Miss Angie, 11:15 a.m. to 2 p.m., Bloomsburg Children’s Museum, 2 W. Seventh St., Bloomsburg.($)
• Filled chicken breast dinner, 4 to 6 p.m., St. Joseph Parish Center, 854 Cemetery Road, Milton. ($)
Saturday, Jan. 14• Educators Book Giveaway, 9 a.m., Milton Public Library, 541 Broadway, Milton.
• Basic crochet, 10 a.m. to noon, West End Library, Ball Park Road, Laurelton.
• Special Guest: Hawk Mountain Sanctuary, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Bloomsburg Children’s Museum, 2 W. Seventh St., Bloomsburg. ($)
• Family Winter Science Exploration, 1 p.m., Tiadaghton Resource Management Center, 10 L. Pine Bottom Road, Waterville.
• Winter Bridal Expo, 1 to 4 p.m., Whispering Oaks Vineyard, 1306 Route 61, Sunbury.
• Drive-thru ham loaf dinner, 3:30 p.m., Christ’s United Lutheran Church, 13765 Old Turnpike Road, Millmont. ($)
• Chicken and waffle dinner, 4 to 6 p.m., Holy Spirit Evangelical Lutheran Church, 10275 Route 44, Watsontown.
Sunday, Jan. 15• Winter Walk and Talk: Winter Weeds and Trees, 2 p.m., Tiadaghton Resource Management Center, 10 L. Pine Bottom Road, Waterville.
• Milton Historical Society lecture, 2 p.m., Milton Area High School auditorium, Mahoning Street, Milton. George Venios will present Chronicles and Legends of Milton.
Tuesday, Jan. 17• League of Women Voters of the Lewisburg Area forum, noon, La Primavera Restaurant, 2593 Old Turnpike Road, Lewisburg. Christi Buker, of the Pennsylvania Library Association, will be the speaker.
• Ben Franklin’s Birthday, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Public Library for Union County, Reitz Boulevard, Lewisburg. For ages 8 through 12.
Wednesday, Jan. 18• Blood pressure and blood sugar screening, 9 to 10:30 a.m., Lewisburg YMCA at the Miller Center, Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg.
• Free blood pressure, blood glucose, bone density and lipid point of care screenings, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunbury YMCA, North Fourth Street, Sunbury.
• Blood pressure screening, 10:30 a.m., Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 3551 Richard Road, Penns Creek. 570-837-6200.
• Trivia Night, 6:30 p.m., Milton Public Library, 541 Broadway, Milton.
• Seven Mountains Audubon program, 7 p.m., Kelly Township Building, Ziegler Road, Lewisburg. Joe Southerton will present “Owls and the Wonder of the Night.”
Thursday, Jan. 19• Eighth annual Science Fair, 5 to 8 p.m., Bloomsburg Children’s Museum, 2 W. Seventh St., Bloomsburg.
Friday, Jan. 20• Bird Feeding 101, 6 p.m., Tiadaghton Resource Management Center, 10 L. Pine Bottom Road, Waterville.
Saturday, Jan. 21• Snowflake Slime, 10 a.m. to noon, Herr Memorial Library, 500 Market St., Mifflinburg. For children in kindergarten through fifth grade.
• National Squirrel Appreciation Day, 10 a.m. to noon, Bloomsburg Children’s Museum, 2 W. Seventh St., Bloomsburg.
• Movie and hot dog lunch, noon to 2 p.m., West End Library, Ball Park Road, Laurelton. For children ages 3 to 12, accompanied by a parent or guardian.
• Quizzo, 6 to 9 p.m., Thomas T. Taber Museum of the Lycoming County Historical Soceity, 858 W. Fourth St., Williamsport. www.tabermuseum.org. ($)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.