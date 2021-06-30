Music at Mifflinburg Community Park
MIFFLINBURG — The 2021 Mifflinburg Community Park summer concert schedule has been announced.
All concerts are from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday nights except at noted.
• Tonight, The Statesmen Duo
• 7:15 to 9 p.m. Saturday, July 3, Fourth of July concert with Re-Creation
• Thursday, July 8, KJ and Friends
• Friday, July 16, Blueberries and Bluegrass Festival, West End Bluegrass Band
• Thursday, July 22, Rapid Run
• Thursday, Aug. 5, Patsy Kline and Friends
• Thursday, Aug. 12, to be announced
• Thursday, Aug. 19, Runaway Stroller
• Thursday, Aug. 26, to be announced
• 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2, Frank Wicher Band
Smoking, alcohol or pets are not permitted in the park. Lawn chairs or blankets are recommended for seating.
Call 570-966-2181, 570-966-1013 or listen to local radio for postponements or cancellations.
Lewisburg announces Music in the Park schedule
LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Arts Council has announced the schedule for the 24th season of the summer concert series Music in the Park.
Due to construction in downtown Lewisburg, this year’s series will be held in St. Mary Street Park, 218 N. 15th St., at the shade structure opposite the tennis courts.
The concerts will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesdays as follows: Wednesday, July 7, featuring Strawberry Ridge and Juliana Zafa with Billy Kelly (rain date July 14); Aug. 4, Nate Myers and the Aces and Eric Ian Farmer (rain date Aug. 11); and Sept. 1, Odyssey with Buzz Meachum and Stacia Abernatha (rain date Sept. 22)
Food trucks will be in the parking lot by 6:15 each evening.
BTE to stages free family play
BLOOMSBURG — The Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble (BTE) will present free performances of “The Girl Who Swallowed a Cactus” July 15-31, at Totsburg, in the Bloomsburg Town Park.
The show will be staged at 11 a.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays, and 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
When 8-year-old Sheila’s fantastical junkyard fort draws the attention of a mysterious furry stranger, She and her band of misfit kids suddenly find themselves deep in the desert, face to face with the walking, talking critters who live there. The play is a whirlwind adventure about humans’ effect on the environment and the animals with whom we share the planet.
BTE’s Elizabeth Dowd leads a creative team featuring Michael Yerges, A’nie Kirchner, Earl Martz, Thom Sirkot, and host Daniel Roth. The cast is populated with BTE summer show veterans Amy Rene Byrne, Eric Wunsch, Andrew Hubatsek, Violet Race, Lily Eliza Wirth, and BTE founding member James Goode in his final role as a full-time member of the company.
For more information, visit www.bte.org.
Harrisburg theater announces schedule
HARRISBURG — Open Stage recently announced its 36th season, entitled “Breaking Through.”
In October, Open Stage reopened the facility at 25 N. Court St. after a $500,000 renovation, featuring a brand black box Studio Theater, a modern lobby and bar dubbed The Court Street Cabaret, and a slew of other updates.
The theater was only open for six months before the state shutdown in March 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The theater has since produced over a dozen virtual productions, and kicked off weekly online shows, such as “My Talented Friends LIVE!,” “The Obstructed View,” and “Harrisburg Black NewsBeat.”
Open Stage has a full slate of shows for the Main Stage, and will move its weekly online shows to Studio Theatre, to be filmed in front of a live audience and streamed to Facebook and YouTube. Nightly cabarets, readings, and talkback events will return in the Court Street Cabaret bar, and classes will host students ages 8 through adult in The Alsedek Theatre School.
The schedule includes: Carole King’s Tapestry Live, July 9-30; “Every Brilliant Thing,” by Duncan Mcmillan with Jonny Donahoe, Sept. 3-26; “White Rabbit Red Rabbit,” by Nassim Soleimanpour, Oct. 1-31; “Violet Oakley Unveiled” by Cindy Rock Dlugolecki, Nov. 12-13; “Who’s Holiday!” by Matthew Lombardo, Nov. 26 to Dec. 22; “A Christmas Carol, Dec. 4-23; “Rock/Musical, Jan. 7-16; “The Mad Ones,” by Kait Kerrigan and Bree Lowdermilk, Feb. 12 to March 6; and “Jack and the Giant,” April 8-16.
Tickets information can be found at openstagehbg.com.
Music collective accepting scholarship applications
WILLIAMSPORT — The Uptown Music Collective is now accepting scholarship applications for its 2021-2022 school year, which will begin in September.
The collective is offering 11 need- and merit-based scholarships to currently enrolled students, as well as new students wishing to enroll in the school for the upcoming year. All scholarships that are being offered will cover one full year at the school of music.
Current scholarship stewards include The First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania via the Lew Gilberti Fund, Angelina’s Song Foundation, Geisinger’s Janet Weis Children’s Hospital, Hudock Capital Group, Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships, UPMC, The Miller Family and KFC.
In 2009, the collective offered its first official scholarship, The Alice Hileman Memorial Scholarship, which was created and funded by a generous anonymous donor. That scholarship was soon followed by the Lew Gilberti Memorial Scholarship, created by family and friends in memory of local businessman and musician Lew Gilberti. Six years ago, the Uptown Music Collective quintupled its scholarship offerings and formalized a new sliding scale discount rate, which allows the school to help even more students in need.
The collective is offering a new online application for those interested in applying for a scholarship.
The deadline to apply is July 16. Scholarships will be awarded in August. For more information, call 570-329-0888 or visit www.uptownmusic.org/scholarshipapplication.
Virtual pet showLEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Children’s Museum will be holding a virtual pet show.
Photo submissions are due July 11 and will be featured in a Virtual Pet Show SlideShow, to be held Saturday, July 17, when the winners will be announced.
To register, participants can submit a photo of their pet to be included in one of the following categories: Cutest Pet; Biggest Pet; Smallest Pet; Most Unique Pet; Grumpiest Cat (cats only); Pet/Owner Look Alike (photo of pet and owner required); and Best Trick (video submission only, no more than 2 minutes).
Prizes will be awarded to winners in each category.
For more information about the LCM and to register for these events, visit www.lewisburgchildrensmuseum.org. For more information, email lewisburgchildrensmuseum@gmail.com.
