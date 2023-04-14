NASCAR point standings
Cup: 1. Christopher Bell, 281; 2. Ross Chastain, 268; 3. Kevin Harvick, 255; 4. Kyle Larson, 242; 5. Tyler Reddick, 235; 6. Kyle Busch, 234; 7. Martin Truex, 232; 8. Joey Logano, 223; 9. Brad Keselowski, 216; 10. Ryan Blaney, 211; 11. Alex Bowman, 211; 12. Denny Hamlin, 203; 13. Ricky Stenhouse, 194; 14. William Byron, 193; 15. Austin Cindric, 193; 16. Chris Buescher, 183.
Xfinity: 1. Austin Hill, 277; 2. Riley Herbst, 265; 3. John Hunter Nemecheck, 259; 4. Chandler Smith, 253; 5. Josh Berry, 234; 6. Justin Allgaier, 231; 7. Sheldon Creed, 219; 8. Sam Mayer, 208; 9. Sammy Smith, 203; 10. Cole Custer, 196; 11. Daniel Hemric, 193; 12. Parker Kligerman, 188.
Truck: 1. Ty Majeski, 259; 2. Zane Smith, 225; 3. Ben Rhodes, 212; 4. Matt Crafton, 198; 5. Christian Eckes, 194; 6. Grant Enfinger, 188; 7. Corey Heim, 170; 8. Tanner Gray, 156; 9. Matt DiBenedetto, 150; 10. Nick Sanchez, 148.
