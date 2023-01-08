DANVILLE — After another year that saw an increase in requests for financial assistance, the ThinkBIG Pediatric Cancer Fund has announced its 2022 numbers.
The nonprofit helped 61 different families with more than $235,000 in support between January and December, both of which are the highest numbers since the nonprofit’s inception. Patients requesting assistance in 2022 were being treated at Geisinger Janet Weis Children’s Hospital, Lehigh Valley Reilly Children’s Hospital, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, and Penn State Health Children’s Hospital.
ThinkBIG has the primary mission to alleviate the stress of everyday financial expenses so families who are battling pediatric cancer can concentrate on treatment and healing. ThinkBIG accomplishes this by helping families with monthly bills, including, but not limited to, mortgage, car payments and utility bills. ThinkBIG also helps families with funeral expenses for those who unfortunately lose their battle to pediatric cancer. With the support of local communities, ThinkBIG has now been able to provide approximately $1.1 million in financial support to local families in northeast and central Pennsylvania since its inception in 2014.
After years of having to alter fundraising plans due to the COVID-19 pandemic, most events were able to resume in their traditional fashion. Some of these events included Going Gold in September, the craft beer golf tournament, and Raise the Region. New events this year included two cornhole tournaments, as well as the first annual Adult Easter Egg Hunt. In addition, several other local fundraisers were held to support ThinkBIG’s efforts. These included the Fighting Fore Finley Golf Tournament, the ThinkBIG Snowman Challenge and many others.
“It’s been humbling seeing ThinkBIG flourish from year to year,” said Dr. Colby Wesner, founder and president of ThinkBIG. “Our organization is extremely proud of the financial
support we are able to provide throughout central and northeast Pennsylvania. We are extremely grateful for the invaluable contributions of our volunteers and donors to allow us to continue to provide this valuable resource to families battling pediatric cancer.”
ThinkBIG is always in search of new volunteers and events to support its mission. For more information, email info@thinkbigpa.org.
