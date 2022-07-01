Penn College
WILLIAMSPORT — Kelly T. Bidlespacher has been named director of nursing, bachelor’s and graduate degrees, at Pennsylvania College of Technology.
Bidlespacher, a registered nurse, began her Penn College service as an adjunct faculty member in 2019 and served as the clinical director of nursing at the college from 2020 to 2022.
Previously, Bidlespacher was a professional care manager for UPMC Williamsport, a director and clinical manager for Bayada Pediatrics and a nurse in The Birthplace and Pediatrics for the former Susquehanna Health, now UPMC Williamsport. She holds three degrees from Penn College, including a bachelor’s degree in nursing, an associate’s degree in nursing and an associate’s degree in health arts (practical nursing emphasis).
Bidlespacher earned a master’s degree in nursing with an emphasis on nursing leadership in health care systems from Grand Canyon University and a post-master’s certificate in nursing education from University of Phoenix. She is pursuing a doctorate of nursing practice from Grand Canyon University.
Evangelical Community Hospital
LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital recently welcomed several advanced practitioners to its family of services.
Advanced practitioners are a group of medical professionals that include physician assistants and advanced practice registered nurses, who have higher levels of training and certifications, allowing them to care for patients in a variety of care settings.
Advanced practitioners joining or moving within the Evangelical Community Hospital family of practices included:
• Jenna Gutekunst, certified physician assistant, General Surgery nocturnist.
• Sharon Novack, certified registered nurse anesthetist, Anesthesiology of Evangelical.
• Rebecca O’Neill, certified physician assistant, Critical Care Unit.
• Rachel Robenolt, certified physician assistant, Ear, Nose, and Throat-Surgical Specialists of Evangelical.
• Elizabeth Seneca, certified registered nurse practitioner, Rheumatology of Evangelical.
• Elise Slaughter, certified registered nurse anesthetist, Anesthesiology of Evangelical.
Susquehanna University
SELINSGROVE — Susquehanna University recently named Jeff Listwak as vice president for finance following a nationwide search.
Currently senior vice president for business affairs and treasurer at Robert Morris University, Listwak will join the staff at Susquehanna Monday, July 11.
Listwak will oversee all finance functions including information technology, risk management and about 25 staff members.
Listwak has 30 years of experience including managing $150 million in financing for capital projects and saving the university $15 million through refinancing.
Listwak earned a Master in Business Administration from the University of Pittsburgh, Katz Graduate School of Business, and a Bachelor of Science in accounting from Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
UPMC
WILLIAMSPORT — The Commission on Cancer (CoC), a quality program of the American College of Surgeons (ACS) has granted Three-Year Accreditation to the cancer program at UPMC Hillman Cancer Center in Williamsport.
To earn voluntary CoC accreditation, a cancer program must meet 34 CoC quality care standards, be evaluated every three years through a survey process, and maintain levels of excellence in the delivery of comprehensive patient-centered care.
Like all CoC-accredited facilities, UPMC Hillman Cancer Center in Williamsport maintains a cancer registry and contributes data to the National Cancer Data Base (NCDB), a joint program of the CoC and American Cancer Society. This nationwide oncology outcomes database is the largest clinical disease registry in the world. CoC-accredited cancer centers, in turn, have access to information derived from this type of data analysis, which is used to create national, regional, and state benchmark reports. These reports help CoC facilities with their quality improvement efforts.
In addition to accreditation from the ACS Commission on Cancer, UPMC Hillman Cancer Center is also one of only five National Cancer Institute Designated Cancer Centers in Pennsylvania.
