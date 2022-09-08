Thursday, Sept. 8
• Back to School Brunch, 8 to 11 a.m., Herr Memorial Library, 500 Market Street, Mifflinburg. Featuring bicycle and helmet safety checks, and raffles.
• “The Evolution of Newspapers,” 10 a.m., Thomas T. Taber Museum of the Lycoming County Historical Society, 858 W. Fourth St., Williamsport. Presented by Timothy Hughes.
• West End Readers, 6 to 7 p.m., Union County West End Public Library, Ball Park Road, Laurelton.
• Grief Support Group, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Public Library for Union County, Reitz Boulevard, Lewisburg. 570-523-1172. (R)
Saturday, Sept. 10
• Milton Harvest Festival, events for the day include: 28 Mile Bike Race, 7:30 a.m. registration, 9:30 a.m. start, Municipal Building, 2 Filbert St; Arts, Crafts and Food vendors, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., along Broadway Street and Bound Avenue; Pet Parade, 9 a.m. registration, 9:30 a.m. judging, along Elm and Broadway streets; Milton Model Train Museum, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 139 S. Front St.; Princess Pageant, 7 p.m., Milton High School Auditorium, Mahoning Street, Milton.
• Basic crochet, 10 a.m. to noon, Union County West End Public Library, Ball Park Road, Laurelton.
• ex-STREAM Saturdays, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Lewisburg Children’s Museum, 815 Market St. Lewisburg. Chlorophyll painting with leaves.
• Doggie dives, noon to 5 p.m., Lawton W. Shroyer Memorial Swimming Pool, 132 N. Rock St., Shamokin. Benefits the Shamokin Police Department’s fund to establish a K-9 program. ($)
• Comic Book Artist Event with Keith Williams, 1 to 3:30 p.m., Union County West End Public Library, Ball Park Road, Laurelton. 570-922-4773. (R)
