Daniel named to dean’s list
KINGSTON, RHODE ISLAND — The University of Rhode Island recently announced its fall dean’s list.
To be included on the list, full-time students must have completed 12 or more credits for letter grades during a semester and achieved at least a 3.30 quality point average. Part-time students qualify with the accumulation of 12 or more credits for letter grades earning at least a 3.30 quality point average.
Maggie Daniel, of Lewisburg, was named to the list.
Lock Haven University union plans virtual town hall forum
LOCK HAVEN — Lock Haven University’s faculty union, the Association of Pennsylvania State College and University Faculties, will hold a town hall forum from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 30, via Zoom to discuss the consolidation of the university with Bloomsburg and Mansfield universities.
By means of the Act 50 legislation passed earlier in 2020, the state system and the chancellor’s office proposes to consolidate Lock Haven University with Mansfield and Bloomsburg universities.
After the Lock Haven University board votes on the PASSHE northeastern university consolidation project in April, there will be a 60 day public comment period. The Board will study the public response to the consolidation to make its final implementation plans projected for as early as July.
The first cohort of students are expected to enroll in the consolidated universities in fall 2022.
Registration is required to attend the town hall, and can be completed by emailing sschenck@apscuf.org.
Penn College announces scholarship
WILLIAMSPORT — Inspired by the mission of the 50K Coalition, a new scholarship established at Pennsylvania College of Technology by Larson Design Group (LDG) supports diversity and honors the longtime service of the firm’s former president and CEO.
The 50K Coalition focuses on a national goal of producing 50,000 diverse engineering graduates annually by 2025. The Keith S. Kuzio Larson Design Group Scholarship at Penn College will be awarded to a full-time, diverse candidate studying in the architecture and engineering fields at the college. The yearly scholarship includes a summer internship.
Kuzio served for 20 years as LDG’s president and CEO, transforming the firm into an award-winning, 100% employee-owned enterprise with a national reach. He retired in April 2020 and now serves the organization on its board of directors and as a leadership advisor.
To support the scholarship endowment, LDG hosted a campaign to collect donations and offered a 100% match for any employee contribution.
“The Keith S. Kuzio Larson Design Group Scholarship will benefit Penn College students in multiple academic majors while fulfilling the admirable objective of increasing diversity in the architecture and engineering career fields,” said Penn College President Davie Jane Gilmour. “We are most grateful to LDG for this generous endowment, which also honors Keith Kuzio, a long-time supporter and partner of the college.”
More than 150 Penn College graduates have been employed at the company over the past three decades.
The firm’s employees visit the college’s classrooms and labs several times annually to lend expertise to students. The company also provides tours of its facilities to architectural technology classes and to gaming and simulation students, with whom they have exchanged ideas for the uses of virtual reality.
Additionally, this is the third LDG scholarship at Penn College. The company also offers The Larson Design Group/Ken Larson Scholarship and The Larson Design Group/Robert W. Ferrell Jr. Memorial Scholarship.
Founded in 1986 in Williamsport, Larson Design Group is a national architecture, engineering and consulting firm with 12 offices in five states.
Penn College earns ‘Military Friendly’ designation
WILLIAMSPORT — Pennsylvania College of Technology’s commitment to veterans has resulted in “Military Friendly” designation for the 2020-2021 academic year.
It’s the ninth time the college has earned the honor. The Military Friendly program bestows the distinction on schools that demonstrate a true commitment to military students by dedicating resources and services to ensure classroom and post-graduation success.
Penn College has 262 veteran students enrolled for the spring semester.
Services and benefits available to veterans at the college include: Designated point of contact for counseling needs and career services, separate student processing procedure with assistance from veterans, in-state tuition cost, waiver of tuition deposit, outreach program for veteran-student families, and reduced fees at the Robert and Maureen Dunham Children’s Learning Center.
In addition, the college offers a veteran-specific first-year experience program, reduced tuition for those serving on active duty, and a central location for veterans to gather, collaborate and study: The Major General Fred F. Marty, USA Retired, Veterans and Military Resource Center.
