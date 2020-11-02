Campus Garden yields record harvest
SELINSGROVE — Susquehanna University harvested a record 1,128 pounds of produce from its Campus Garden this season, all of which was donated locally.
From beets to berries and sweet potatoes to zucchinis, donations of produce went to: Regional Engagement Center, Selinsgrove, 437 pounds; Haven Ministries, Sunbury, 286 pounds; Sunshine Corner, Sunbury, 200 pounds; Loaves and Fishes Food Bank, Selinsgrove, 100 pounds.
In addition to produce, the university also harvested 205 pounds of honey. The honey will be used and sold across campus with the proceeds supporting the upkeep of the Beekeeping Club’s seven hives.
The 15,000-square-foot Campus Garden grows more than 30 different varieties of fruits, vegetables and herbs in 50 raised beds and six in-ground plots. Some of this produce supplemented the REC’s weekly food distribution to 150 individuals and families whose needs escalated as COVID-19 restrictions intensified in the central Susquehanna Valley.
“Our deliveries from Susquehanna have gone from colorful heirloom tomatoes, buttery lettuce and delicious herbs to gourds, peppers and beets, and we couldn’t be more grateful,” said Kelly Feiler, executive director of the REC. “The faces on those receiving a distribution that get to pick from the fresh produce mean the world; they love to talk about their favorite recipes and what they’ll go home and make.
“With our location and the support of SU, we can work toward educating the next generation to eat and live more sustainably with what they can get from the Earth,” Feiler continued. “We are thankful for the partnership.”
Work on the garden has been led through the David and Sharon Johnson Center for Civic Engagement’s and Center for Environmental Education and Research.
Virtual exhibit offers audio explorations by artist
WILLIAMSPORT — Although The Gallery at Penn College is temporarily closed to the general public due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it has adapted by offering virtual exhibits.
Artist Melissa Haviland’s “You can’t take it with you …” exhibit can be viewed at www.pct.edu/gallery/melissa-haviland and includes audio clips by the artist.
“In addition to creating new work for this show, Melissa Haviland recorded audio descriptions for her five installations, so all visitors could have a fuller experience and understanding of the artwork,” said Penny Griffin Lutz, gallery director. “While our artist-in-residence program has been disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, we have created a place to view, listen and learn in the virtual sphere that we hope our audience will enjoy.”
Haviland is one of two artists selected for artist residencies for the 2020-2021 academic year as part of The Gallery at Penn College’s “Material Matters” series, supported by a National Endowment for the Arts grant.
A professor of printmaking at Ohio University’s School of Art and Design, Haviland explores the boundaries between printmaking and installation performance. She makes numerous small prints or large malleable prints that are installed together and fill a gallery, allowing her to reference the reiteration of objects and ideas in our culture.
Haviland uses domestic objects as a cultural lens to focus on relationships, both personal and economic. Fine China is an item she has investigated for 15 years in her artwork. This research was inspired by the fact that her last name is also the name of a China manufacturer.
Haviland earned her Master of Fine Arts at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and her Bachelor of Fine Arts at Illinois State University. She has exhibited nationally and internationally.
In December, The Gallery at Penn College will add its next virtual exhibit to its website, Architecture and Sustainable Design, an exhibition showcasing the work of students earning Bachelor of Science degrees in Penn College’s building science and sustainable design major.
Older spiders less likely to eat their young
SELINSGROVE — Scientists have long observed that some animals eat their young, but research has struggled to explain exactly why.
Matthew Persons, Susquehanna University (SU) professor of biology, recently took a step toward predicting such behavior. Research conducted with Megan Marchetti focused on wolf spiders.
“The wolf spider demonstrates extensive parental care,” Persons said. “However, they may also abandon or cannibalize their egg sacs.”
Persons and Marchetti found that the older the female wolf spider, the less likely she was to cannibalize or abandon her young.
Persons and Marchetti tested the effects of egg sac damage and the number of egg sacs a spider has produced (first-time mom versus second-time mom) on the abandonment and cannibalism decisions by 200 female wolf spiders.
They divided the spiders into four groups including spiders with intact first and second egg sacs and spiders with damaged first and second egg sacs. They then daily monitored egg sac abandonment and cannibalism and measured differences in how the spiders searched for missing egg sacs and protected or groomed damaged egg sacs.
Their research found that first-time spider moms abandoned and cannibalized damaged egg sacs significantly more compared to undamaged egg sacs.
However, second-time spider moms were less bothered by egg sac damage and spent significantly more time protecting their second egg sacs compared to spiders with first egg sacs, and groomed damaged egg sacs significantly more than their undamaged egg sacs.
Marchetti, a 2011 graduate of SU, is currently a science teacher in the Carlisle Area School District.
