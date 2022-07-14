WILLIAMSPORT — For the second straight year, the Lycoming College men’s and women’s tennis programs earned the International Tennis Association All-Academic Team award and a total of 10 student-athletes were honored.
For the women, Haley Seebold and Hannah Seebold earned ITA Scholar-Athlete status. Both are twins, in their sophomore year, and graduates of Milton Area High School.
On the men’s team, senior Cody Greenaway earned ITA Scholar-Athlete status. He is also a graduate of Milton High School, and a second-time awardee.
In order to earn ITA Scholar-Athlete status a player must be a varsity letter winner, have a grade point average of at least 3.50 (on a 4.00 scale) for the current academic year, and have been enrolled at their present school for at least two semesters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.