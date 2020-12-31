TURBOTVILLE — Both the Warrior Run area and Milton school districts forged ahead in 2020 with separate multi-million dollar construction projects.
The Warrior Run School District’s proposed $41.9 million plan to construct a new elementary school on the grounds of the middle school/high school complex was reviewed during a virtual Act 34 public hearing, held Aug. 24 via Zoom. The school board later approved the plan.
Michael Bell, of Breslin Ridyard Fadero Architects, explained that the hearing was necessary as part of the Act 34 plan which any school district must submit to the state when constructing a new building.
During the hearing, Bell said the 99,000-square-foot, three-story school will be built parallel to Warrior Run Boulevard.
He said the maximum project cost is set at $41.9 million. Of that amount, the maximum building construction cost is capped capped at $28.8 million.
It was noted during the hearing that the project includes several upgrades to the athletic facilities, including building a new baseball field, softball field and practice field. In addition, the football stadium will be updated to support football, track, soccer and field hockey on a synthetic-turf surface and all-weather track.
Superintendent Dr. Alan Hack said the facility is initially being constructed to accommodate students in kindergarten through fourth grade, with the potential to realign the campus so the new school can serve students through sixth grade.
Bell reported in November that geotechnical study revealed soft soil compounds approximately 15 to 20 feet below the floor level of the proposed new school building.
In order to overcome that issue, holes will need to be drilled under the area where the classroom wing of the school will be constructed. Those holes will be filled with stones, which will provide additional support to the structure.
Because of the unexpected additional work, Bell said the schedule of the project will be impacted.
According to Bell, the new school was initially proposed to open to students at the start of the 2022-2023 school year.
With the additional work needing to be completed, Bell said completion of the project has been pushed back to November 2022. As a result, he said the school should be ready to open its doors to students after the 2022-2023 school year’s holiday break.
The Milton Area School District expects bids to come back in January for an estimated $12 million project to renovate the high school track and football field, and to add a physical wellness facility onto the rear of the school.
In separate motions, the board in November 2019 approved spending $6 million to renovate the athletic complex, and an additional $6 million to add the wellness facility.
“We still have a cinder track and a grass football field that has been a stadium since 1948,” Athletic Director Harris said, in June. “There really hasn’t been many additions or adjustments to that stadium in a really long time, other than replacing sod on the field.”
Once complete, the new stadium will feature an eight-lane all-weather track, and a turf field. Sports including football, soccer and field hockey will all utilize the turf.
The field will be located just south of the current field, in order to accommodate the wellness facility addition, proposed at 18,495 square feet.
“The addition will go on the back of the school, where the scoreboard is,” Harris explained. “It will have glass, looking out onto the stadium.”
The addition will feature two new wrestling rooms, and a weight room. Those facilities are currently housed in the high school basement.
“The weight room now is in our old boiler room,” Harris said. “It’s old, it’s dingy, it’s time (to be upgraded).”
He said 15 to 20 students can currently use the weight room at one time.
“It will expand to a very large, nice fitness center,” Harris said. “We will have new locker rooms, two new wrestling mat rooms... For all of our sports, we are going to have very, very, very nice facilities.”
As work on the new stadium gets underway, Harris said the current bleachers will be decommissioned and rebuilt.
“We will have a whole brand new bleacher system with storage rooms, locker rooms,” Harris said, adding that a new concession stand and restroom facilities will also be part of the complex.
The athletic complex project isn’t the only one set to occur within the Milton Area School District. The board in August 2019 approved moving forward with a $10 million renovation project at Baugher Elementary School.
In October, the board approved entering into an agreement with sitelogIQ to handle management of the district’s pending construction projects.
Superintendent Dr. Cathy Keegan said the firm could be working with the district through 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.