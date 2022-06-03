Selinsgrove Speedway point standings
410 sprint cars: 1. Anthony Macri, 590; 2. Lucas Wolfe, 570; 3. Danny Dietrich, 560.
Super late models: 1. Bryan Bernheisel, 1230; 2. Jeff Rine, 1220; 3. Jim Yoder, 1160
305 sprint cars: 1. Austin Reed, 960; 2. Ken Duke, 890; 3. Doug Dodson, 880.
Limited late models: 1. Andrew Yoder, 350; 2. Devin Hart, 320; 3. Trent Brenneman, 300.
360 sprint cars: 1. Jason Shultz, 350; 2. Adam Carberry, 320; 3. Josh Weller, 300.
Roadrunners: 1. Nathan Romig, 1160; 2. Matt Ney, 1090; 3. Curtis Lawton, 1080.
