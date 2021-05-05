Central PA Chamber of
Commerce
MILTON — Chenelle Shaner, general manager of Nature’s Medicines in Selinsgrove, has been appointed to the Central PA Chamber of Commerce’s Board of Directors.
She is filling the unexpired term of Ellen Ruby, director of the Lewisburg Downtown Partnership. While Ruby stepped down from her board position to put more focus on LDP projects, she plans to stay active on the chamber’s Engagement Team.
The board accepted Ruby’s resignation with regret and also unanimously approved Shaner’s appointment. She will have the option of running for a three-year board seat this fall after the current term is completed at the end of 2021.
SEDA-COG
LEWISBURG — SEDA-Council of Governments (SEDA-COG) has announced that Tyler Dombroski, a seven-year staffer, is the new director of its Community Development program.
As senior program analyst in that program, he wrote and administered many Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) grants and projects, and most notably, has managed the $17 million Town of Bloomsburg Flood Mitigation Expansion project. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, he has led efforts to create the CDBG Economic Development program template utilized regionwide.
Dombroski’s goals include: Adapting to the region’s grant administration needs from major federal funding investments including, CARES, American Rescue Plan, and the proposed American Jobs Plan; positively contributing to the region’s economic recovery; and continuing to provide strong grant administration services to SEDA-COG’s client communities.
He also aims to continue the development of his team.
Dombroski has been mayor of Washingtonville since 2014 and was a councilman for two years prior. He has served on the Montour Area Recreation Commission since 2013, currently as chairman. He has been chairman of the Montour County Agricultural Land Preservation Board since 2016. He is vice chairman of the Washingtonville Municipal Authority and has been on the board since 2014. He has served on the boards of the Central Susquehanna Opportunities since 2018 and the Jane E. DeLong Memorial Hall Association since 2013.
He earned his Bachelor of Science Degree in Secondary Education Social Studies in 2011, and his Master of Professional Studies in Community and Economic Development in 2014, both from Penn State.
Teri Provost had been the interim director of the program for over a year, in addition to being director of the Flood Resiliency and Housing Rehabilitation programs.
