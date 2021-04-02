HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is reminding its customers to exercise caution while renewing their driver’s license or vehicle registration online, and to make sure that they’re on PennDOT’s official Driver and Vehicle Services website, www.dmv.pa.gov, for making these transactions.
For the safety of our customers’ identities, PennDOT will never ask for, nor accept, any identity documents over the internet or over text messages for any reason. Any website or text message claiming to provide this service is not affiliated with PennDOT. As such, customers should not submit any images of personal documents to such websites or texts as they will not be transmitted to PennDOT and could be used for fraudulent purposes.
Additionally, third-party websites can appear “official,” and often pay search engines to appear at the top of search results for common terms, like “renew vehicle registration” or “driver’s license.” Many third-party sites charge additional fees for completing transactions. There are no additional service or convenience fees for completing online transactions on PennDOT’s website.
If a customer has concerns about a third-party website, they can contact the Pennsylvania Attorney General Bureau of Consumer Protection at 800-441-2555.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.