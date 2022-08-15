Student-athletes recognized
BLOOMSBURG — A record number of 157 Bloomsburg University student-athletes received the Division 2 Athletic Directors Association (D2 ADA) Academic Achievement Award.
Local students to receive the award include:
• Brianna Doebler, of Mifflinburg, a member of the field hockey team.
• Tyler Bailey, of Mifflinburg, a member of the men’s track and field team.
• Collin Hummel, of Lewisburg, a member of the men’s swimming team.
• Riley Griffith, of Mifflinburg, a member of the women’s soccer team.
The D2 ADA Academic Achievement Award is given to student-athletes who have maintained a grade point average of 3.5 or higher during the 2021-22 academic year and have attended a minimum of two years (four semesters) of college-level classes.
Mansfield recognizes student-athletes
MANSFIELD — Two local students were among the 37 at Mansfield University to earn the Division II Athletic Directors Association (D2 ADA) Academic Achievement Award for their dedication in the classroom during the 2021-2022 academic year.
Requirements for student-athletes to earn the Academic Achievement Award include: Cumulative grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale minimum of two years (four semesters) of college level work active member of an intercollegiate team during his/her last academic year.
Local students to be recognized are:
• Ben Chambers, of Mifflinburg, a member of the Mounties men’s cross country and men’s track and field teams.
• Lauren Watson, of Watsontown, a member of the Mounties softball team.
Celebration marks groundbreaking of Old City development
WILLIAMSPORT — Pine Ridge Construction Management and Lycoming College recently celebrated the groundbreaking of the Old City Williamsport development project with a gathering at the building site along Basin Street, between Third and Fourth streets.
The multi-phase development will begin with the build-out of 12 three-story residential town homes and seven commercial units. Future phases of the project will include office space, additional commercial space, a parking structure, and a living rooftop park with a beer garden and food truck dining experience. Construction will begin later this summer, with the first phase of the project expected to open to the public in the fall of 2023.
Chip Edmonds, executive vice president of Lycoming College, welcomed guests, followed by Patrick Marty, chief of staff at Pennsylvania College of Technology, who provided a historical look at Williamsport’s Old City.
More information on the project can be found at https://www.oldcitywilliamsport.com/.
