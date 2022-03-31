LEWISBURG — Bucknell senior Jason Lohwater was named the Patriot League Men’s Golfer of the Week on Wednesday after a strong performance at the Battle at Rum Pointe over the weekend.
The Bison have played in three spring tournaments and claimed the Patriot League weekly award following each of them. Blake Wisdom was cited after the Veterans Intercollegiate in early February, and now Lohwater has been honored for the second time this season. A third Bison, Jackson Bussell, also earned the award back in the fall after winning the Howard Bison Invitational.
Lohwater was a standout in challenging weather conditions at the Rum Pointe Seaside Links in Maryland. He birdied his final three holes on the way to a 3-under-par 69 in the first round, and then he followed it up with an even-par 72 in round two. His 3-under total of 141 for 36 holes put him in a tie for third place, just one shot behind Rhode Island’s Jordan Brajcich and Cornell’s Samuel King. Rhode Island’s Bryson Richards also finished at 3-under, as only five of the 120 players in the field broke par.
Lohwater’s final round was highlighted by an eagle at the par-5 third hole. He went on to add birdies at holes 13 and 17 and finished even on the day. Bucknell posted a 593 team total finished in third place in a 21-team field.
Lohwater’s previous Golfer of the Week honor came after he shot 70-70-72 for a 4-under 212 in a T-10th finish at the Loyola Invitational in Arizona.
