Actor William Daniels is 95. Actor Richard Chamberlain is 88. Actor Shirley Jones is 88. Musician Herb Alpert is 87. Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., is 82. Former U.S. Rep. Barney Frank, D-Mass., is 82. Actor Christopher Walken is 79. Comedian Gabe Kaplan is 78. Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, is 78. Rock musician Mick Ralphs (Bad Company; Mott the Hoople) is 78. Former Vice President Al Gore is 75. Author David Eisenhower is 74. Actor Rhea Perlman is 74. Actor Robbie Coltrane is 72. Actor Ed Marinaro is 72. Rock musician Angus Young (AC/DC) is 67. Actor Marc McClure is 65. Actor William McNamara is 57.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.