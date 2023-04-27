NESHANNOCK — When Neshannock’s Joseph Mastropietro met 19-year-old Australian rapper Kid Laroi in Florida, they talked about their playlists and favorite video games.
Joseph also learned Kid Laroi, one of the fastest-rising music stars in the world, likes singer-songwriter Taylor Swift.
“I was just surprised,” Joseph said. “I wasn’t expecting Taylor Swift for a rapper like him.”
This was not a chance meeting, but arranged by the Make-A-Wish Foundation, a nonprofit that helps fulfill the wishes of children with critical illnesses.
Joseph, 14, has refractory epilepsy; medicine cannot control seizures and if he doesn’t grow out of it, it could mean brain surgery. The eighth-grader at Kennedy Catholic High School in Hermitage never knows when he might experience a seizure.
Make-A-Wish paid for Joseph, his sister Giavanna, his mother Stephane Elisco and her fiancé Steven Chill, and his father Joe Mastropietro and his wife Bobbilyn to travel to Tallahassee to meet Kid Laroi — born Charlton Kenneth Jeffrey Howard — before his April 4 concert at Donald Tucker Civic Center at Florida State University. The nonprofit covered all expenses, including airfare, accommodations, meals, a rental vehicle and more.
During the concert, they had seats close to the stage and got to stand in the row “in front of the front row.”
“I think for any family that is struggling with a terminal diagnosis, that may not go away, it is one of the most heartfelt and supportive programs,” Elisco said about Make-A-Wish. “This has been some light that got us through some darker times.”
Doctors diagnosed Joseph with epilepsy when he was 9. Initially he experienced grand mal seizures, which cause strong muscle movements on both sides of the body, including convulsions.
“His lips turn blue from lack of oxygen and it’s horrifying,” Elisco said. “We keep rescue medicine (a nasal spray) available if the seizure lasts more than five minutes.”
CBD oil — a chemical found in marijuana that doesn’t contain the psychoactive ingredient that produces a high — has stopped the grand mal seizures, but Joseph still experiences about 100 petit mal seizures daily. They last about 20 seconds and include loss of consciousness.
Elisco understands that Joseph may outgrow epilepsy after he’s gone through puberty.
“He’s still growing and his blood work is still showing that he’s growing,” said Elisco, a psychotherapist in New Castle.
As Joseph ages, however, the chance of growing out of epilepsy lessens to 1 to 3 percent and he may need brain surgery.
A basketball player, Joseph understands he may never be able to drive or live alone.
“We have an amazing doctor who has been supportive and is so willing to try things,” Elisco said.
Laroi’s 2020 debut mixtape went double platinum in the United States. His song “Stay” with Justin Bieber sold more than nine million equivalent copies and earned him his first Billboard No. 1 single.
