Racing on TV
Series: NASCAR Cup
Race: Blu-Emu 400
Track: Martinsville Speedway (oval, .526 miles)
Schedule: Today, practice/qualifying, 4:30 p.m., FS1; Saturday, race, 7 p.m., FS1
--
Series: NASCAR Xfinity
Race: Call 811 Before You Dig 250
Track: Martinsville Speedway (oval, .526 miles)
Schedule: Today, race, 6:30 p.m., FS1
--
Series: IMSA
Race: Grand Prix of Long Beach
Track: Streets of Long Beach (street course, 1.968 miles)
Schedule: Saturday, race, 5 p.m., USA
--
Series: Formula 1
Race: Australian Grand Prix
Track: Albert Park Circuit (street course, 3.295 miles)
Schedule: Sunday, race, 1 a.m., ESPN
--
Series: MotoGP
Race: Grand Prix of the Americas
Track: Circuit of the Americas (road course, 3.41 miles)
Schedule: Sunday, race, 1:30 p.m., NBC
--
Series: IndyCar
Race: Grand Prix of Long Beach
Track: Streets of Long Beach (street course, 1.968 miles)
Schedule: Sunday, race, 3 p.m., NBC
