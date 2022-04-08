Racing on TV

Series: NASCAR Cup

Race: Blu-Emu 400

Track: Martinsville Speedway (oval, .526 miles)

Schedule: Today, practice/qualifying, 4:30 p.m., FS1; Saturday, race, 7 p.m., FS1

--

Series: NASCAR Xfinity

Race: Call 811 Before You Dig 250

Track: Martinsville Speedway (oval, .526 miles)

Schedule: Today, race, 6:30 p.m., FS1

--

Series: IMSA

Race: Grand Prix of Long Beach

Track: Streets of Long Beach (street course, 1.968 miles)

Schedule: Saturday, race, 5 p.m., USA

--

Series: Formula 1

Race: Australian Grand Prix

Track: Albert Park Circuit (street course, 3.295 miles)

Schedule: Sunday, race, 1 a.m., ESPN

--

Series: MotoGP

Race: Grand Prix of the Americas

Track: Circuit of the Americas (road course, 3.41 miles)

Schedule: Sunday, race, 1:30 p.m., NBC

--

Series: IndyCar

Race: Grand Prix of Long Beach

Track: Streets of Long Beach (street course, 1.968 miles)

Schedule: Sunday, race, 3 p.m., NBC

