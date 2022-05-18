UNIVERSITY PARK — Penn State football has announced the addition of offensive lineman Hunter Nourzad, who comes to the Nittany Lions after spending the last four years at Cornell University.
Nourzad (6-foot-3, 310 pounds), finished his career at Cornell starting 20 consecutive games at right tackle.
Following the 2021 season, Nourzad earned second-team All-America honors from the AFCA, picked up third-team All-America laurels from Phil Steele and he was named Phil Steele’s Ivy League Offensive Lineman of the Year.
Nourzad was a first-team All-Ivy League selection and he earned Academic All-Ivy League Honors and was a semifinalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy
During the 2021 season, Nourzad started all 10 games and he led an offensive line which led the Ivy League and ranked fifth nationally with 0.9 sacks allowed per game, three fewer than any other Ivy League school allowed. Cornell’s offensive line allowed a school record-low nine sacks, besting a previous mark of 17 despite ranking second in the Ivy in pass attempts.
The Big Red were second in the Ivy League and 16th nationally in fewest tackles for loss allowed (4.2 per game), and the Big Red didn’t allow a sack against nationally-ranked VMI, Colgate or Penn and no more than two in any game.
A total of 38 lettermen are returning for Penn State in 2022. The Nittany Lions return 12 starters – six on offense, five on defense and one on special teams. PSU will face nine teams who participated in a bowl game during the 2021 campaign.
