WILLIAMSPORT — A man who fled from state police and brandished a handgun when stopped was shot and killed by police late Thursday in Williamsport.
The incident took place around 10:35 p.m. Feb. 11 in the 3500 block of West Fourth Street, Williamsport, Lycoming County, however it started when troopers responded to an active domestic incident at the Harvest Moon Trailer Park, Woodward Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said Clifford E. Wilbur Jr., 38, used a handgun to assault a victim at the trailer park, then left and committed an armed robbery at Sheetz, Woodward Township. Wilbur then allegedly fled toward Williamsport.
When troopers located the vehicle, a pursuit ensued in the 3500 block of West Fourth Street, Williamsport, at which time Wilbur crashed his vehicle, police noted. Wilbur allegedly brandished a handgun and was shot by troopers and officers, it was noted.
Wilbur was pronounced dead at the scene and troopers said the public is not under any sort of threat. State police and the Lycoming County District Attorney will be handling the investigation.
