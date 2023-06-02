Racing on TV
Series: NASCAR Truck
Race: Toyota 200
Track: World Wide Technology Raceway (oval, 1.2 miles)
Schedule: Today, qualifying, 6 p.m., FS1; Saturday, race, 1:30 p.m., FS1
--
Series: NASCAR Cup
Race: Illinois 300
Track: World Wide Technology Raceway (oval, 1.2 miles)
Schedule: Saturday, qualifying, 10 a.m., FS1; Sunday, race, 3:30 p.m., FS1
--
Series: NASCAR Xfinity
Race: Office Automation 147
Track: Portland International Raceway (road course, 1.9 miles)
Schedule: Saturday, qualifying, noon, FS1; race, 4:30 p.m., FS1
--
Series: Formula e
Race: Jakarta e-Prix
Track: Streets of Jakarta (street course, 1.4 miles)
Schedule: Saturday, race 1, 1 p.m., CBS; Sunday, race 2, 8 p.m., CBS Sports
--
Series: Formula 1
Race: Spanish Grand Prix
Track: Circuit de Barcelna-Catalunya (road course, 2.8 miles)
Schedule: Sunday, race, 9 a.m., ESPN
--
Series: IndyCar
Race: Detroit Grand Prix
Track: Streets of Detroit (street course, 1.7 miles)
Schedule: Sunday, race, 3 p.m., NBC
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.