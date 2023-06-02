Racing on TV

Series: NASCAR Truck

Race: Toyota 200

Track: World Wide Technology Raceway (oval, 1.2 miles)

Schedule: Today, qualifying, 6 p.m., FS1; Saturday, race, 1:30 p.m., FS1

--

Series: NASCAR Cup

Race: Illinois 300

Track: World Wide Technology Raceway (oval, 1.2 miles)

Schedule: Saturday, qualifying, 10 a.m., FS1; Sunday, race, 3:30 p.m., FS1

--

Series: NASCAR Xfinity

Race: Office Automation 147

Track: Portland International Raceway (road course, 1.9 miles)

Schedule: Saturday, qualifying, noon, FS1; race, 4:30 p.m., FS1

--

Series: Formula e

Race: Jakarta e-Prix

Track: Streets of Jakarta (street course, 1.4 miles)

Schedule: Saturday, race 1, 1 p.m., CBS; Sunday, race 2, 8 p.m., CBS Sports

--

Series: Formula 1

Race: Spanish Grand Prix

Track: Circuit de Barcelna-Catalunya (road course, 2.8 miles)

Schedule: Sunday, race, 9 a.m., ESPN

--

Series: IndyCar

Race: Detroit Grand Prix

Track: Streets of Detroit (street course, 1.7 miles)

Schedule: Sunday, race, 3 p.m., NBC

