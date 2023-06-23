Friday, June 23
• Clothing Giveaway, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Strawberry Ridge Trinity UCC, 850 Cardinal Road, Danville.
Saturday, June 24
• Cutters 5K, Muncy Bank Ballpark, registration opens at 8 a.m., race starts at 9, Williamsport. Benefits Hope Enterprises and the Hope Foundation. crosscutters.com. ($)
• Strawberry Ridge Trinity UCC, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Strawberry Ridge Trinity UCC, 850 Cardinal Road, Danville.
• Union County Veterans 4th of July Parade, 10 a.m., Lewisburg.
• Drive-thru chicken barbecue, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Crossroads Nazarene Church, Nazarene Lane, Milton. 570-473-1724. ($)
• Reading with Maverick, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., West End Library, Ball Park Road, Laurelton. 570-922-4773. (R)
• Caz Russell book signing, 11 a.m., Tarry Shop, 25 Broadway St., Milton.
• Family Hospice at UPMC remembrance butterfly release, 1 to 3 p.m., Callie’s Garden at James Short Park, 2131 Northway Road, Williamsport. 570-326-8954.
• Summerfest, noon to 4 p.m., R.B. Winter State Park, Mifflinburg.
